The holidays are fast approaching, so we're starting our lists for what you should be picking up for your favorite people now through the new year. Read on to discover our favorites so far, and be sure to bookmark this page so you can come back periodically as we add new and exciting products for every woman in your life each week!

Flower Serving Friends Utensils Friends NYC Flower Serving Friends Utensils Best for: The bestie who's always whipping something up in her kitchen Friends NYC is, in general, one of the best places to pick up quirky, unique gifts that will bring a smile to anyone's face – you absolutely have to stop by the next time you're cruising through Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhood, Bushwick. We recently received a handful of fun, inspiring household objects from them including this set of flowery serving spoons from them and wow – these are utterly adorable. In addition to their visual appeal, they're also sturdy and useful for stirring soups ('tis the season!) as well as mixing and serving a salad or other side dish at a stylish dinner party. These are particularly great for anyone interested in the groovy aesthetics of mid-century mod or kitsch! Friends NYC $39.99 Buy Now

Maylyn & Co. Midnight Blue Vegan Silk Pillowcase Maylyn & Co. Midnight Blue Vegan Silk Pillowcase Best for: The sleeping beauty who appreciates a gentle touch Silk pillowcases are a longstanding solution to preventing hair breakage and premature aging thanks to the soft touch they provide as you slumber. Maylyn & Co. step up the concept even further by offering these luxurious sleep aids in their premium vegan silk that feels just as lush as the real thing with none of the cruelty. This midnight blue shade is utterly seductive, but don't skip out on browsing their other gorgeous colors, and if you really want to impress her? Pick up a coordinating slip or robe from the line for a truly outstanding holiday gift. Maylyn & Co. $69 Buy Now

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Glossier You Best for: The woman who wants everyone to ask "What is that perfume!?" If this scent sounds familiar, that's because it's the star of some very viral TikToks where the wearer claims men have literally chased her down in the street to ask about it so they could buy it for their friends, wives, etc. It has thousands of reviews backing this claim and is one of Glossier's top-rated products, so buy it for your favorite gal with the confidence of knowing it's a near-universal win in the fragrance department. Glossier $64 Buy Now

The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Best for: The ultra-luxe lady who loves only the finest in life We covered the full line of Augustinus Bader a few weeks back and it's still making skin miracles happen over here. If you have the cash flow to fund it, impress your wife, girlfriend, or bestie with this skincare equivalent to liquid gold and watch her fall in love with her own face after the first use. Augustinus Bader $280 Buy Now

Cinnamoroll Denim Convertible Hobo Bag Dumbgood Cinnamoroll Denim Convertible Hobo Bag Best for: Your friend riding high on the Y2K nostalgia wave If you came of age around the turn of the century, you likely have a strong affinity of everything Sanrio in all its sweet-cute glory. The folks at Dumbgood, a streetwear brand steeped in nostalgic perfection, were kind enough to send over a few pieces from their recent Cinnamoroll line and of all the adorable, so-precious-it-hurts pieces, this bag is a clear standout. The graphic on the front, printed on clear plastic that recalls trends of the early 2000s well, covers the facade of this denim hobo bag that's big enough to stash all your daily needs, complete with adjustable straps for all sort of wear. Pair it with this matching, extremely cozy crop top for a themed gift. Dumbgood $48 Buy Now

Womanizer - Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Womanizer Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Best for: Your favorite sexually liberated bombshell Orgasms are fun for basically everyone, and anyone with a vagina will appreciate their guaranteed arrival with a toy like this one. The Womanizer is a cult classic among toy aficionados with its 10 intensity levels, waterproof construction, Pleasure Air technology that mimics the feeling or oral without direct overstimulation, and a battery that lasts 180 minutes before it needs recharging. Womanizer $129 Buy Now