Clinical Skin 30-day review: Will this luxury skincare brand work for you?

Clinical Skin is a skincare company created by highly skilled scientists and dermatologists who, according to their story, "work to synthesize state-of-the-art technologies with select ingredients." The resulting products look like concoctions straight from the lab in their pristine white packaging, many even containing lab-ready droppers that make the experience feel straight out of a doctor's office.

They were generous and confident enough to send a few of their best-selling products for testing, and I agreed to see what the hype was about. This isn't a sponsored piece so nobody is paying for a fluffed-up review, and everything you'll read here is my honest experience.

After receiving a gorgeous, highly giftable box tied up with beautiful ribbon with the individual products nestled in recycled decorative nesting, I started in on the experiment. I've now been using the two serums almost daily and the roller at least three times a week, and I'm seeing some fantastic results. Keep reading to find out more.

Polypeptide Firming Serum Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum ​Far and away the most expensive product listed here, the Polypeptide serum was the one I looked forward to trying most. I had high hopes, and they were certainly met! The serum is thin but spreads beautifully, thus requiring very little product to cover you from your forehead to your chest. Like the Vitamin C serum you'll read more about below, it sinks in quickly but has a more hydrating feel to it like your skin is freshly plumped with a high-powered water jet that magically revives a tired, dried-out face. My favorite aspect is the long-lasting moisture it provides, even when I've worn it by itself and under makeup: I have dehydration issues in my cheeks around the normal crow's feet areas, and I feel like they're about 85% less noticeable for several hours after this goes on. Since I use it at night as well, I've noticed a fresher, more youthful appearance upon waking, plus my skin looks brighter in areas where I tend to feel dull or congested. One of my favorite aspects backs up Clinical Skin's assertion that this has a non-oily feel. Oils tend to make me feel like I'm wearing a heavy mask and, during the daytime, they break up my foundation and make it look cakey and gross. I don't have any issues like that when wearing this under makeup, not even when layering up with the Vitamin C serum. My face looks tighter, firmer, and better overall, especially when used in conjunction with the products below. Clinical Skin $250 Buy Now

Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Clinical Skin Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Of the three products I tested, this had the most unexpected side effects! Skincare aficionados know a great Vitamin C serum is worth its weight in gold, and this one ticks off all the boxes. My first time using it, I used the dropper to place maybe 3 dots per cheek directly onto my face (without touching the skin – don't do that no matter how appealing TikTok thinks it looks!) and rubbed directly into my freshly washed skin. The texture is thinner than the polypeptide serum (always layer thin to thick) and it sank in quickly. Then it tingled. To be honest, "tingle" is an understatement as there was a bit of burning at first. I have fairly sensitive skin so I wasn't surprised, and to be clear, the burn wasn't a bad thing! I could tell it was penetrating deep beyond the surface to give me an immediate glow, and it cooled down within a few minutes. Acidic products are prone to do this, and that leads me to my next point which is... The texture improvement was radical. Within a few days of once-daily use, I could see a serious reduction in the papery, dehydrated areas of my skin. My makeup went on more smoothly, blackheads and sebaceous filaments (those annoying things on your nose) weren't as much of an issue, and I even think my pores seem less noticeable. I would recommend this to anyone who is interested in or has already fallen in love with Vitamin C serums. It's a new favorite in my arsenal and has brought my face back from the brink of disaster after some long nights, and I think you'll find it equally beneficial. If your skin is extra-sensitive and prone to rashes or breakouts, you may want to do a patch test and see if you have excess discomfort, but normal skin types should be just fine. Clinical Skin $120 Buy Now