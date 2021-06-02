The beauty industry moves at breakneck speed these days. Brands are constantly pushing new palettes, new lipsticks, new creams and serums–you name it, they’ve got the latest thing for you that promises the perfect visage.

But just as quickly as they’re released, many products disappear. That’s where the cult classics come in.

Whether it’s dark, vampy nails, dewy-fresh skin, or a sheer wash of color on the lips, many of these products were innovators in their field for creating or perfecting new trends when they came out, while many others simply helped users look their best and continue doing so today.

