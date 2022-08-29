Summer is winding down and it's nearly time for cozy nights in by the fireplace. But if you don't have one built into your home? There's always electric!

Below we've chosen five top-selling electric fireplaces that are easy to bring home and install yourself, even in tight spaces. Each is a cinch to assemble and plug in for instant warmth and ambiance, and all are much more affordable than an extensive home renovation. Keep reading to see which best fits your style and needs.

Granville 43 in. Convertible Mantel Electric Fireplace in Antique White with Faux Stone Surround Granville 43 in. Convertible Mantel Electric Fireplace in Antique White with Faux Stone Surround Grand, luxurious, and – best of all – cheap, this fireplace from Home Depot's Home Decorators Collection is a top-selling model thanks to its attribute like: –raised panels for an expensive finish –faux stone accents for a natural look –a digital thermostat allowing for custom temperatures –two color options: Antique White or Antique Cherry A top reviewer says: "I had been looking for a fireplace since I don’t have one in my home and came across this one after having ordered a different one! It arrived today and I put it together in about 30 minutes. I love it!" Granville $277.15 Buy Now

HearthPro Cream Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove HearthPro Cream Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove Four color options and a compact but powerful 1000-square-foot heat range make this affordable model impossible to ignore. Some benefits include: –classic, antique styling –option to run with or without heat –two operable doors with glass panels –five-sided viewing for maximum viewing pleasure One enthusiastic buyer notes: "The setup was super simple: Just attach the legs, plug it in, and turn it on. Super glad we got the crackler as well, since it really adds to the ambiance, overall effect, and 'believability' of the fireplace. I love that we can use it with or without the heating element, too. Lastly, I'm super glad I sprang for this more expensive model with five panes of glass, allowing the fire to be seen at an angle from the adjacent rooms." HearthPro $249.99 Buy Now

Ashley Electric Fireplace Real Flame Ashley Electric Fireplace More substantial than the first two suggestions and meant to fill out a larger space, the Ashley Electric Fireplace by Real Flame features plenty to love: –carved pillars for a regal look –a remote control that lets you adjust temperature and the flames from the couch –offers the romance of real flames via the VividFlame Electric Firebox but runs with or without heat –provides a lovely mantel space for your seasonal or year-round decor A top review explains: "My husband put our fireplace together- he said that the directions were very good. We love it. I especially love the different colors of the flames. It looks beautiful and the mahogany wood is lovely. It looks like a built-in fireplace." Real Flame $689.99 Buy Now

40 in. Freestanding Electric Fireplace - Tuscan Walnut Tuscan Walnut 40 in. Freestanding Electric Fireplace - Tuscan Walnut If you decorate in an Americana style with plenty of natural textures, this small, freestanding electric fireplace is likely right up your alley and will look great in more compact spaces such an an apartment. This Overstock options includes: –a body made of environmental-friendly MGO (magnesium oxide) –top and bottom mantel are made from solid pine wood –touch controls and a remote control –two kinds of flame effects: red and yellow A happy buyer says: "I absolutely LOVE this fireplace. The color is perfect. It is sturdy and heavy so no chance of it tipping over. I receive so many compliments on it." Overstock $374.49 Buy Now