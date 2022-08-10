Make your home feel like fall with these autumnal decor touches

It might still be the dog days of summer, but August is rolling by quickly and autumn will be here before you know it. If you, like us, are dreaming of crisp mornings and colorful leaves, ready your home with these fall-ready decor accents that welcome the harvest season in style.

And should your favorite part of the season fall on October 31st, make sure to check out our guide to all things Halloween decor for 2022! We also went to Spirit Halloween to check out their offerings for the kickoff of this year's spooky season.

Glasshouse Pumpkin Spiced Cake Candle Glasshouse Pumpkin Spiced Cake Candle Nothing sets the mood in a home better than a scent evoking the best of each season, and this pumpkin spiced cake candle captures autumn beautifully while adding sophisticated warmth to wherever it sits. Part of Glasshouse's limited sugar-coated collection, the candle offers notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and fresh-baked pumpkin pie in a toasty melange of nostalgic delight, instantly transporting you to your most beloved memories of fall. Glasshouse $55 Buy Now

Bethany Lowe Jackie Green-O-Ween Bethany Lowe Jackie Green-O-Ween Yes, we want this piece to focus on "autumnal" themes rather than strictly Halloween, but the folksy feel and color palette of this Bethany Lowe piece feels too eternal to limit it to October only! The cute, playful face and petite size make it the perfect accent for tucking away between larger objects for just a pop of adorable cheer. Bethany Lowe $55.11 Buy Now

Pier Place Faux Harvest Berry Wreath World Market Pier Place Faux Harvest Berry Wreath Set the scene for brisk, warm-lit days right at your front step with a faux seasonal harvest wreath like this one from World Market. It can be used year after year to usher in the coziest season and adds a pop of color to any door. Display it inside as well, maybe even using it on a countertop to hold a decorative cornucopia. And speaking of... World Market $35.99 Buy Now

12" Standing Cornucopia by Ashland Ashland 12" Standing Cornucopia No harvest season is complete without the allure of a bountiful harvest, so display yours (real or plastic) in this homey cornucopia that brings rustic charm to any tabletop. Ashland $24.99 $14.99 Buy Now

Harvest Sunflower Bouquet Lovepop Harvest Sunflower Bouquet Turn the faux and floral tropes on their head with inventive paper art from Lovepop, one of our favorite card companies. It looks complex but pops open in a single movement, and with the proper care, it will last you several years! Lovepop $13 Buy Now

2 Piece Spring and Autumn Wall Décor Set Design Tuscano 2 Piece Spring and Autumn Wall Décor Set The rich gold and cream tones ensure this will match your fall color decor grouping, but they're beautiful enough to make any home look forever rich. Design Tuscano $46.90 Buy Now

TURNMEON 2 Pack 24 Inch Tabletop Fall Lighted Maple Tree with 48 LEDs TURNMEON 2 Pack 24 Inch Tabletop Fall Lighted Maple Tree with 48 LEDs As with the candles above, LED-lit accent trees like this add the sort of ambiance necessary to create the perfect autumnal evening. Place them on a credenza, the dinner table, or anywhere you'd enjoy a bit of illumination and enjoy the magic they create. Buy Now

Strike Gently Co x Autumnal Wood: "Everything All The Time" Blanket (60" x 80") Strike Gently Co Strike Gently Co x Autumnal Wood: "Everything All The Time" Blanket (60" x 80") Striking a perfect balance between head shop wall tapestry and Over The Garden Wall, this mystical scene will have you snuggled up and lost in a dreamworld every evening this fall. Wrap yourself in it while you watch a favorite movie, or hang it as a gorgeous backdrop to enjoy the artistry and care that went into its creation. Strike Gently Co $150 Buy Now