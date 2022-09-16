Spirit Halloween gives us the lowdown on the top trending costumes for 2022

Always ahead of the curve in the Halloween game, Spirit Halloween has already pinpointed this year's top trending costumes based on what's flying off the racks at their stores nationwide.

"This season’s hottest looks range from cult classics to pop culture phenoms and everything in between, ensuring enthusiasts can create plenty of killer looks while staying on trend," the company announced in a recent statement, citing the following trends as ones to watch:

–Witches: Witchcraft is in for 2022, especially Hocus Pocus costumes and decor, but don't sleep on the classic silhouettes!

–Streaming icons: Streaming services have become a staple for all home viewing, so keep an eye out for characters from your favorite shows (like some below) to take over this Halloween season.

–Clowning around: Clowns are classic, and they're back and scarier than ever for 2022.

–Group costumes: Forever a favorite of friends and families alike, the group costume is a way to celebrate a continued togetherness we missed over the past couple of pandemic Halloween seasons. Look for them to be more popular than ever and coordinate with your loved ones for an epic Halloween look.

Based on these trends, we found some Spirit favorites available online now. Keep reading to see which costume catches your fancy for Halloween 2022.

Adult Winifred Sanderson Costume The Signature Collection - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween Adult Winifred Sanderson Costume The Signature Collection - Hocus Pocus This online exclusive from Spirit Halloween is a shoe-in for best costume lists because, well, who doesn't love Hocus Pocus? Plus, the debut of the film's sequel is just a couple of weeks away, meaning Sanderson sister appreciation is about to hit another all-time high. And if Winifred isn't your favorite or you plan to do the full trio with friends? Spirt has you covered with Sarah and Mary, too. Spirit Halloween $129.99 Buy Now

Adult Pennywise Costume Deluxe - It: Chapter Two Spirit Halloween Adult Pennywise Costume Deluxe - It: Chapter Two Since clowns are trending, why not go with the most horrifying of them all? This tall drink of nightmare juice comes complete with the screen-accurate costume and terrifying latex mask capped off with a flash of bright orange hair. Wear if you're brave enough, just try to give a heads up to any coulrophobics a heads up before you walk into their party. Spirit Halloween $99.99 Buy Now

Adult Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume - Stranger Things Spirit Halloween Adult Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume - Stranger Things Stranger Things fanatics will love this low-key deep cut from one of the show's favorite newer cast members, Robin. The nostalgic fun of the 1980's mall uniform is perfect for grown-up Halloween parties, plus it's cute without being too revealing or sexy, so you'll be comfortable all night. Better yet, organize a full cast costume and utilize the rest of Spirit's ST costumes for a cohesive look. Spirit Halloween $49.99 Buy Now

Adult Victorian Vampire Costume - The Signature Collection Spirit Halloween Adult Victorian Vampire Costume - The Signature Collection Being a little extra sexy on Halloween isn't just for the gals when costumes like this Victorian Vampire getup help men look cool, clean, and put-together! Indulge the old world style with this ode to Gary Oldman's take on Dracula and charm the blood out of every fair lady you meet. Spirit Halloween $69.99 Buy Now

Adult Ted Lasso Track Suit Costume Spirit Halloween Adult Ted Lasso Track Suit Costume Everyone's favorite goofy, lovable soccer coach is a shoe-in for one of the night's best looks when you slap on a fake mustache and this AFC Richmond getup to become the legend himself, Ted Lasso. Spirit Halloween $59.99 Buy Now

Adult Red Sequin Flapper Dress Spirit Halloween Adult Red Sequin Flapper Dress This dress-and-headpiece combo (accessories also available at Spirit!) is far more gorgeous than you'd expect from a simple costume store! The beaded red shift with its shimmering pattern and flirty fringe is perfect for a Roaring '20s themed party straight out of The Great Gatsby. Turn it into a marvelous couple's look with one of Spirit's vintage gangster getups. Spirit Halloween $49.99 Buy Now

Adult Naruto Costume - The Signature Collection Spirit Halloween Adult Naruto Costume - The Signature Collection Officially licensed and ready to wow, this Naruto costume is head-to-toe brilliance set to impress fans of the classic manga series turned animated sensation. Spirit Halloween $99.99 Buy Now

Adult Black Magic Witch Costume Spirit Halloween Adult Black Magic Witch Costume You don't have to go full-on Disney to get into the witchy mood this Halloween. Keeps things short, sweet, and sassy with this Black Magic Witch costume that shows off your gams and offers a flattering, structured bodice so you'll look your bewitching best all night. Spirit Halloween $54.99 Buy Now