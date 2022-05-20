If you're not well-versed in rock n' roll culture, here's a shortcut to what accessories are helpful in nailing the look: Cool glasses and chunky jewelry – lots of it. When the most famous jewelers in the heavy music realm combine their knack for creating the latter of those things with the former, you have a hit on your hands.

That's precisely what's happened with the collaboration between luxury eyewear makers Cutler and Gross and The Great Frog, a longtime jewelry maker who specializes in rocker-chic motifs such as skulls and crossbones, roses entwined with thorns, snakes, thick chain links, eyeballs, and much more.

Iggy Pop for Cutler and Gross x The Great Frog Jack Waterlot

The first Great Frog shop was opened in London in 1972 by Carol Lehtonen and Paterson Riley. They quickly established relationships with the world's most famous rock musicians, with members of Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and even the Motörhead mastermind Lemmy Kilmister himself coming to the shop to be outfitted in the toughest-looking jewelry around.

Cutler and Gross have also been in business for more than 50 years, beginning in London via a word-of-mouth bespoke campaign that eventually blossomed into the luxury eyewear maker they are today. Their eyeglasses are different because, unlike cheaper makers, they carefully sculpt every "curve, line, and shape," adding the glasses' "elegance, character, and magic have the power to transform people."

Iggy Pop for Cutler and Gross x The Great Frog Jack Waterlot

The natural choice to model such a timelessly cool collaboration was, of course, Iggy Pop. Photographer Jack Waterlot shot the punk icon on the shores of Coral Gables in Miami, Florida, where Pop has called home since 1995. Even at 75, the singer's inherent charisma and sex appeal is on full display, highlighting not only how stylish he has remained throughout his storied career and life, but also how the perfect pair of shade can transform almost anyone into a rock star in an instant.

Iggy Pop for Cutler and Gross x The Great Frog Jack Waterlot

Enjoy a handful of these striking campaign images we've sprinkled throughout, and keep scrolling to see our top picks from the collection. There are five unisex styles in total, with three sunglasses and two opticals, each available in a variety of colors.









The Great Frog Crossbones Square Glasses - Black Cutler and Gross The Great Frog Crossbones Square Glasses-Black The 925 Sterling Silver crossbones detailing is taken from The Great Frog's logo and placed on the redesigned temple of this 9772 frame, a bestseller for Cutler and Gross. The thicker hinge provides more strength and stability, and the tiny knives add the right touch of attitude to this perfect pair of everyday glasses. Cutler & Gross $695 Buy Now

The Great Frog Reaper Square Sunglasses - Black Cutler and Gross The Great Frog Reaper Square Sunglasses - Black The silhouette of these shades is borrowed from the company's popular 1369 shape, blending the two collaborators' ideals of styles into one perfect pair of sunglasses. A British 925 Sterling Silver reaper emblem hangs out coolly on the wide arm, lending a tough edge to the classic style. Cutler and Gross $725 Buy Now

The Great Frog Dagger Square Glasses - Cola Crystal Cutler and Gross The Great Frog Dagger Square Glasses - Cola Crystal There's no rule that says the only way to look cool is to wear all black, as you can see in the shots of Iggy's impeccable styling above. Try the Dagger Square Glasses in Cola Crystal to enjoy a neutral hint of color in your wardrobe and let the sharp detailing shine. Just look at that chain link embedded in the arm construction! Cutler and Gross $695 Buy Now