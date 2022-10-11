Create spectacular social media content with Insta360's Amazon Prime sale on cameras

From now all the way through October 17th, camera makers Insta360 want to give you the chance to save on some of their top performing cameras and the accessories bundles you can buy with each during Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale.

Below you'll find the leading players on sale right now, but make sure to click through to their main official store to see which bundles are up for grabs today, too such as the ONE X2 Motorcycle Bundle or the Ultime Kit that comes with every accessory you need to capture any image in spectacular detail.

And don't forget to join 1.2 million followers in browsing the company's gorgeous Instagram snapshots for inspiration! Each image lets you know which camera you'll need to recreate a similarly engaging photo or video.

Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera This standalone device is beautifully convenient, allowing you to shoot in every direction with super 5.7K 360 capture and then choose your favorite angle later or choose one lens with Steady Cam mode for ultra-stable wide-angle footage. Other benefits include: –invisible selfie stick that you can use and watch disappear when editing –waterproof to 10 meters so you can use it in a rainstorm or while swimming –FlowState Stabilization allows for the best stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms that keep your shots steady Insta360 $429.99 $386.99 Buy Now