Last-minute Father's Day gifts to have Amazon Prime-d to your doorstep today

If you missed your chance to pick up something from our master list of the best 2022 Father's Day gifts, it's time to get one of these Prime-able options for Dad right now. Father's Day is Sunday, so don't waste another minute to ensure they make it to your doorstep on time!

DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit If he's a spicy food enthusiast, he'll love the chance to create his own signature blend of heat, flavor, and kick at home with this fun DIY kit that includes dried peppers, bottles for mixing, and everything else he'll need to become the master of his own taste domain. DIY Gift Kits $49.95 Buy Now

Armor All, AA255 , 2.5 Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum , Orange Armor All AA255 , 2.5 Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum , Orange Dads love gadgets and tools and all kinds of useful stuff for around the house, right? If yours does, he'll love this Armor All wet/dry shop vac that promises to clean the heck out of whatever he needs it for, plus you might even get a complimentary car detailing out of it if he's having enough fun! Armor All $49.99 Buy Now

Rustic Town Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag Rustic Town Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag If your dad does any kind of traveling, he'll appreciate this fresh yet rustic bag to stash all his necessities in before getting on the road. It's one of Amazon's top sellers, and 4,100 others have already sung its praises in the reviews. Rustic Town $31.99 Buy Now

ORIbox Massage Gun ORIbox Massage Gun No matter his age, Dad probably gets sore muscles from time to time just like the rest of us. Help him treat himself to a quicker recovery with this handy massage gun that comes with 30 speed levels and 10 different attachments to help him find the perfect pressure and technique every time. ORIbox $59.99 Buy Now