Father's Day 2022 is happening on Sunday, June 19th this year, giving you just about a month to get your gift shopping in order!

Keep scrolling to browse our top picks for every dad from the sports lover to the avid reader, and watch his face light up when he unwraps his special present from you this year.

Brother's & Sons Men's Xero Gravity Black Polinatur Performance Leather Western Boots Brother's & Sons Men's Xero Gravity Black Polinatur Performance Leather Western Boots Best for: The stylish cowboy dad We recently covered all the ways the Western trend is hot in women's fashion, but a classic pair of cowboy boots for Dad is also a surefire way to make him smile. Boot Barn has a spectacular selection – the best on the web if you ask us – but we chose to highlight this striking black pair for their classic shape and stitching, as well as the wearability of a black boot. Brother's & Sons $179.99 Buy Now

Create Your Own Reel Viewer Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer Best for: The nostalgic dad Maybe he grew up in the 1980s heyday of these toys, or maybe he just enjoys a stroll down memory lane from time to time! Spoil your pops with this adorable reel viewer that gets those precious memories off your phone and into his hands via a reel redemption code you use to create the montage before it's rendered and sent straight to you. You can also buy additional reels for $14.95! Uncommon Goods $29.95 Buy Now

3-Pack Super Dad Socks Gift Set Happy Socks 3-Pack Super Dad Socks Gift Set Best for: A goofy dad with unconventional style Funny socks are a Father's Day staple, so indulge him with this trio from quality maker Happy Socks to set the tone for a fun dad's day celebration. Happy Socks $38 Buy Now

The Passenger Box Set by Cormac McCarthy Knopf The Passenger Box Set by Cormac McCarthy Best for: The lit-snob dad Cormac McCarthy hasn't released a book in 16 years since post-apocalyptic instant classic The Road struck despair in the hearts of readers everywhere. He follows that extended break with two novels releasing later this year, Stella Maris and The Passenger, both of which are likely to impress even the most jaded literary types and come conveniently packaged in this attractive box set that looks perfect on any bookshelf. Be forewarned that this is a pre-order, though, and you'll want to make an official IOU for Dad so he still has something to open on Father's Day. We suggest slipping a note into a nice card, like the one you'll see next if you keep scrolling... Knopf $41.99 Buy Now

The Beatles Abbey Road Pop-Up Card Lovepop The Beatles Abbey Road Pop-Up Card Best for: The rocker dad who already has enough records If his shelves are overflowing with all the classic jams he needs to get him through the end of days, try gifting him this officially licensed Beatles-themed card that pays tribute to the Fab Four's Abbey Road. It's the perfect keepsake to tuck into his desk to pull out on a day when he needs a pick-me-up, or it can be part of a music room or bookshelf display. Lovepop $15 Buy Now

Dad's Playbook Uncommon Goods Dad's Playbook Best for: The sports fan dad Whether he finds deep inspiration in his love for the game or simply likes to watch casually on his days off, almost every dad can find something useful in this book chock full of inspiring quotes from coaches throughout disciplines. There's advice on leadership, keeping a cool head in stressful situations, encouraging team spirit, and much more to be found inside. Uncommon Goods $13 Buy Now

Organic Mushroom Grow Kit, Variety 2-Pack Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit, Variety 2-Pack Best for: The dad with the green thumb Mushrooms growing kits have sprouted up in popularity recently, and for good reason: They're really fun! Dad will receive two varieties in this pack, pink and pearl oyster mushrooms, both of which produce three to four servings per crop and two crops in a box. The mushrooms are 100% organic, non-GMO, and they offer a whole host of health benefits. If mushrooms aren't your dad's favorite, Back to the Roots offers a whole line of easy-to-grow kits and raised garden beds and planters. Back to the Roots $49.99 $39.99 Buy Now

Plymouth Gin Plymouth Plymouth Gin Best for: The Martini-sipping dad who thinks he's James Bond Since its inception in 1793, Plymouth has been one of the finest and smoothest gins you can buy thanks to its citrus-forward notes and British craftsmanship. Now the company has stepped up their game once more with innovative packaging. As they say: "The Plymouth Gin bottle was recently reimagined to ensure it is produced in the most considered way. While retaining its iconic bottle shape, it is now 100% recyclable, has a reduced weight, and all single-use plastic packaging has been removed." If you're feeling extra generous, throw in a fancy Martini gift set such as the stunning gold mixology kit from Williams Sonoma. Related: Check out our favorite spritz cocktails to whip up at home this summer sipping season! Plymouth $33.49 Buy Now

Custom Dog Dad Hats Dog Dad Hats Custom Dog Dad Hats Best for: The empty nest dad who really loves his dog It's definitely goofy and will require a dad of a certain type of humor but if your father is dedicated to the family pup, treat him to a custom hat that allows you to upload a photo of the beloved pooch so a team of artists can recreate their fuzzy visage on the cap. You can toss in some treats or a fun toy from BarkBox if you want extra brownie points for spoiling your pop's other baby. Dog Dad Hats $50 Buy Now

NASCAR® Greats Dale Earnhardt Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler Igloo NASCAR® Greats Dale Earnhardt Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler Best for: The NASCAR dad who still pours one out for Dale Dale Earnhardt has been gone for more than 21 years now, but his legacy lives on in the world of NACAR. Let your dad knock back a couple of beers he cooled off in this Igloo and tell you about his favorite races featuring The Intimidator all over again to bond his way this Father's Day. Igloo $44.99 Buy Now

Leather Journal Gift Set with Antique Leather Bookmark + Pen Sovereign-Gear Leather Journal Gift Set with Antique Leather Bookmark + Pen Best for: The aspiring writer dad Whether he's a published penman or hopeful scribbler, Dad will appreciate your efforts to motivate him when he opens this leather journal, bookmark, and pen set crafted in a rustic, chic style. 300 pages of plain paper leave plenty of room for all his wildest imaginings, and its compact size makes it a cinch to tuck in a bag or generous pocket for taking on-the-go notes. ​Sovereign-Gear $39.95 Buy Now

Custom Photo Blanket Canvas People Custom Photo Blanket Best for: The sentimental mush dad If he's the softy, teddy bear type of pops, he'll love a custom blanket featuring a favorite photo (or even a collage of them!) made by Canvas People. At 50x60 inches and crafted from ultra-soft sherpa and fleece, it'll make the perfect companion for all those hours he'll be spending in his favorite old chair he just can't toss. Unless...​ Canvas People $90 Buy Now

Timber Leather Lounge Chair Article Timber Leather Lounge Chair Best for: The dad who needs an upgrade from that crusty old recliner There's no reason Dad's favorite chair can't be comfortable and stylish. Go in with your siblings for a truly luxurious gift this year via Article, whose leather lounger combines a sturdy oak frame, voluminous leather cushions, and modernized mid-century styling for the ultimate place to sink down and chill out. Article $1199 Buy Now

Leather Bifold Wallet Snakehive Leather Bifold Wallet Best for: The dad whose wallet is falling apart at the seams Speaking of upgrades, gift your pops a new leather wallet this year if he's the type who wears or carries all of his belongings until they dissolve into dust. This classy leather bifold from Snakehive is attractive, modern, and has plenty of room to hold his cards and cash, but the price point is very reasonably priced considering its skillful construction from the finest Vachetta leather. Click through to browse the fun color combinations, too, which offer a bit more flair than just another standard-issue black wallet. Snakehive $50 Buy Now