The weather is cooling, leaves are changing, and we're dreaming of delicious soups, bread, and casseroles that will warm our hearts and stomachs as we ease into the final stretch of the year.

To create these kitchen concoctions, you'll need some great cookware that lets you celebrate the season in style. And there's none better than Le Creuset's Pumpkin Cocotte, a four-quart dutch oven made of enameled cast iron that comes with a lifetime warranty and can be used with many heat sources including ceramic, electric, gas, halogen, and induction.

While it comes in three colors, the runaway favorite that really nails the autumnal look is the Persimmon model, as seen above. Its curves and gorgeous molding are something that will make your home feel cozy every time you break it out of the cabinet and, thanks to that warranty we mentioned, you'll likely get decades of use to come from it and perhaps even pass it down to your own kids!

If you can't quite spring for the $368 price tag, there are some more affordable options out there. Below you'll find the classic Le Creuset as well as a mini version that's even more adorable for less than 10% of the price of the original, plus some much cheaper pumpkin cookware options that will give you similar vibes to the OG at a fraction of the cost.

Pumpkin Cocotte Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte The true OG is unbeatable when it comes to quality, style, and user-friendliness. Save up and invest in this Le Creuset Best Seller for a piece that will last a lifetime and enjoy endless fall treats from butternut squash stew to a perfectly seasoned whole chicken. Le Creuset $368 Buy Now

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte Le Creuset Mini Pumpkin Cocotte Equally or more cute is this teensy Mini Pumpkin Cocotte from Le Creuset, a 12-ounce dish that's perfect for concocting individually sized casseroles, cobblers, gratins, and more. At just $34 each, you can afford up to 10 of them for the same cost as the original! Le Creuset $34 Buy Now

Ceramic 24-Oz. Pumpkin Cocotte Staub Ceramic 24-Oz. Pumpkin Cocotte Staub's cocotte is a fantastic alternative to those strapped for cash who still want a quality, sizable piece for their fall kitchen. It holds up to 24 ounces of whatever it is you're cooking, and the attractive ceramic look of the piece will delight your senses in the process. It's dishwasher safe and makes a great candy dish when not in use for cooking. Staub $49.95 Buy Now