Moms have one of the most important jobs out there and thusly deserve our appreciation every day of the year, but Mother's Day (which falls on May 8th this year) is a great time to go the extra mile to show her you care.

Whether it's helping out more around the house, giving mom a break from childcare, offering up a foot massage (are you listening up, Dads?) or buying her a nice gift, the mom in your life will surely appreciate the extra token of love and affection on her special day.

While we can't come over and wash the dishes or give your mom a foot rub, we can certainly help you pick out a gift for her. Below you'll find some of our tried-and-true favorites, products we've recently tested and approved, and a bevy of ideas that your mama will actually use and love this Mother's Day.

And remember: Moms aren't always just the people who give birth to us. Keep all of your favorite moms, grandmas, godmothers, and mamas by proxy in mind when deciding on gifts this year. They all deserve the spotlight!

Old Hollywood Candle Mise en Scènt Old Hollywood Candle We already gushed over the Mise en Scènt candles in our Valentine's Day gift guide so naturally, they're a top choice for Mother's Day as well. If your mom loves watching old movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood, she'll fall in love with this sophisticated candle and its gorgeous packaging. Mise en Scènt $36 Buy Now

Jenna Lyons Vermeil and Onyx Pinky Signet Ring Mejuri Jenna Lyons Vermeil and Onyx Pinky Signet Ring Skip the cheesy "Mom" heart necklace this year and give her something classic, stylish, and designed in collaboration with one of the world's premier fashion visionaries, Jenna Lyons to celebrate International Women's Day. The simple lines look elegant and flattering on any hand, and the onyx works perfectly alone or mixed and layered with other beautiful pieces. Bonus: $5 from every purchase benefits the Mejuri Empowerment Fund. Mejuri $125 Buy Now

Lanna Sheepskin Throw Article. Lanna Sheepskin Throw Help your mom wrap herself in opulent comfort with this luxurious throw that doubles as a shawl, a rug, or whatever else she wants it to be thanks to super-soft, dense, and ethically sourced Australian sheepskin. Hand craftsmanship means every item is slightly different and wholly unique, just like Mom – and make sure you tell her that so she can feel extra special when opening it! Article. $99 Buy Now

Series X Whole Flower Vaporizer Omura Series X Whole Flower Vaporizer For the mom who enjoys having a smoke in the evening to relax after a long day, the Omura Series X Whole Flower Vaporizer is a fantastic gift. We tried it ourselves and here's the rundown: The unit itself is very chic, with a discreet and modern finish. I expected the setup might be perplexing since I'm very much an old-school pre-roll or bong type of gal. Omura sent over two types of smokable products with the package – the Empty Stick Packs and the Oriel Pre-Filled CBD sticks. I charged the unit for a couple of hours to make sure I was good to go, then removed one of the pre-filled sticks and inserted it, flower-side down, into the Omura. The instructions tell you to give it a minute to heat up, then simply pick it up and take a drag when you're ready. The "Heat-Not-Burn" technology is nice and makes for a very gentle pull, so much so that you'll barely notice the minimal smoke at first. It tasted minty and refreshing without giving me that sting in the back of my throat, and I could immediately see how smoking the CBD Flowersticks could become a fantastic pre-bedtime ritual. As for the empty sticks, they're easy to pack any finely ground flower into like you would a one-hitter or dugout as we did in the Stone Age of pot smoking. The Omura very much feels like an elevated, grown-up version of this that looks beautiful on your nightstand and provides a quick, moderate level of smoke for anyone who simply wants a few hits before a bath, going to sleep, or any other activity you like! Omura $120 Buy Now

Rosebox Medium Square Black Box with Pure White Roses Rosebox Medium Square Black Box with Pure White Roses ​Roses are red, but roses can also be blue. And if you splurge on long-lasting white roses this year, Mom will really love you. Okay so we're not great with poetry, but these roses speak for themselves! Gift her a box like this one from Rosebox so she can enjoy the look of a fresh spring garden for up to a year thanks to the masterful preservation of this arrangement. There are plenty of add-ons too, such as a free greeting card, a necklace, custom messages, gift wrap, and more, so click through to find the best bouquet for your mama. Rosebox $329 $259 Buy Now

Breastfeeding Duo Kit Ruth Gordon-Martin Breastfeeding Duo Kit For new mothers trying their hand at breastfeeding, all the support in the world is needed. Giving birth is an intense and exhausting process, so nurture the new mom in your life by offering up a gift set featuring soothing nipple balm filled with organic oils and shea butter plus Organic Mother's Milk Tea, both chosen by New York City-based, Jamaican doula Ruth Gordon-Martin who "credits her faith in natural wellness to her grandmother, who treated her childhood ailments with plants and herbs," as well as her own experience as a mother to her ability to help other folks transition as smoothly as possible into parenthood. Make sure to check out the Soreness Kit as well before it sells out! It has bath herbs, massage oil, and more to make recent birth-givers feel a little more at home in their bodies after doing all that hard work. Ruth Gordon-Martin $30 Buy Now

Rollga Foam Roller Rollga Foam Roller If your mom is a gym rat, runner, or otherwise enjoys breaking a sweat, she'll appreciate the healing relief of a solid, effective foam roller. We rounded up our favorites recently, but none work quite as well as the Rollga we tested. Here's what we found: The Rollga, which comes shrink-wrapped for protection, comes with a handy velcro strap that makes it easy to tote around or hang from a hook or doorknob when you're not using it – very handy for keeping a tidy home workout area. Density-wise, it's just the right balance of firm and yielding, which handy grooves that help to focus the action on muscles, not bones. When placed under the mid-back and slowly rolled upward toward the neck, the Rollga is a master at targeting those deep bits of shoulder muscle that hold onto the most knots and tension. It was, like any roller on the firm side, intense at first but pleasant once the muscle started to give. Once the back and neck muscles are de-knotted, you can move the roller around to the hips, thighs, calves, and anywhere you feel tightness. A handy strip of illustrated poses is wrapped around the roller, leaving the user to experiment with the most beneficial positions possible without pausing to look them up on your phone. And anything that streamlines the process so easily gets a thumbs up from us! Rollga $49.99 Buy Now

Moisture Recovery Cream Jordan Samuel Skin Moisture Recovery Cream We've tested and gushed about Jordan Samuel Skin for over a year now so naturally, we're certain you'll love this new rich moisturizer meant to quench thirsty skin with protective emollients that lock in hydration with its buttery texture. As with all the products available through JSS, you can layer the Moisture Recovery Cream over a serum and before or after an oil, use it by itself for a more lightweight feel, or even slather it on and let it sit for several minutes as an ultra-hydrating mask! Mom will love the glow Jordan Samuel Skin products give, so click through to explore this and others so you can build her a basket of skincare treats – and don't forget a gift card so she can stock up on her favorites when they run out! Jordan Samuel Skin $34 Buy Now

Small Cecilya Tote Small Cecilya Tote Chloe Go big or go home with a designer purse like this beautiful bucket bag from Chloe. It's big enough to hold all the necessities she needs throughout the day but not so overpowering that it looks like a weekender – just the right balance between utility and glamour. Chloe $465 Buy Now

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds We've already gushed about these earbuds' less noise-blocking cousin, but whether Mom enjoys getting lost in true crime podcasts or simply zoning out to her favorite records, this is the immersive listening experience she deserves. Three differently sized ear tips come in the package to help the wearer choose the most comfortable fit and style, and silicone coating helps them feel natural during long or short listening sessions. Ergonomic design and active noise canceling help block out external distractions, thus making for a more enjoyable workout, commute, or any other activity where it's best to forget the rest of the world is turning. We also appreciate the accompanying app you can download that lets you tweak your earbuds' levels and create the best listening experience right from your phone. Adidas $189.99 Buy Now

Ballerina Music Box Odin Parker Ballerina Music Box It may seem like a better gift for a little girl (and yes it is indeed a great one!) but we just know your mom will appreciate this slice of nostalgic childhood magic when she winds up her ballerina music box and watches these tiny wooden dancers spin. As with all Odin Parker products, it is gorgeously crafted and can easily become an heirloom piece to pass down through generations. We also suggest keeping an eye on this jaw-dropping mushroom basket that's currently sold out but sure to come back soon! Odin Parker $75 Buy Now

Sagano Vertical Gardening System Sagano Vertical Gardening System For the mom with a green thumb who needs to save space, try this vertical garden by Sagano that allows a 16-foot garden to fit compactly into a 2-foot by 2-foot space. It looks great on a stoop or patio, in a plant room, and anywhere else your mom might feel like sprouting some roots. Assembly takes less than five minutes and the unit comes in green, white, or terra cotta (as seen here). Sagano $225 $191.25 Buy Now

Milk Bar Better Than Roses Truffle Sampler Milk Bar Better Than Roses Truffle Sampler Milk Bar birthday cakes are legendary, but the company's treats are not for birthdays alone! Schedule an advance delivery for this incredible sampler featuring red velvet truffles, birthday cake truffles, and chocolate birthday cake truffles so your mom can nosh on sweets throughout the week come May 8th. Milk Bar $49 Buy Now

'REPLICA' Mini Coffret Set Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Mini Coffret Set Five of Maison Margiela's most delectable scents are now available in a stunning gift set that is endlessly chic, perfect for gifting, and is a steal at just $68 for all five! The tiny bottles will look fantastic on Mom's vanity or dresser, and she can thoroughly test every bottle before perhaps deciding to go with a full size of her favorite for next year. Maison Margiela $68 Buy Now

Personalized Mother's Day Portrait Pretty Timely Personalized Mother's Day Portrait Starting at just $40, you can create a custom work of art that features the whole family, pets included, by choosing from various hairstyle, age, skin tone, and other options. Procrastinators will appreciate that you can even upgrade to faster creation and shipping by paying a few bucks more – keep it in mind should you need a last-minute find. Pretty Timely $40 Buy Now

Isa Lazo Facial Oil Isa Lazo Facial Oil While buying a woman skincare used to be considered an insult on the level of a gym membership or home treadmill, those days are gone and we are in an era where gifting luxury skincare is not only okay, it's grand. Let her relish in hydration thanks to Isa Lazo's refined blend of vitamins A and E, raspberry seed oil, antioxidants, omega 6, and more to ignite a warm, youthful glow. Go for a big-time splurge and tack on the luxuriant body oil to give her a head-to-toe treat. Isa Lazo $137 Buy Now

California Wine Mixer In Good Taste California Wine Mixer In Good Taste recommend their California Wine Mixer collection to Wishlist, citing it as the top-selling product on the site and one that's sold out a whopping five times! Inside the box, Mom will find a tour of some of California's best and boldest wines, packaged neatly into small bottles so there's no commitment to finish off a full 750mLs on a quiet Tuesday. They're the highest-rated wines to ever be bottled by the glass, so trust that if your mother likes wine at all, she will find something in here quite pleasing. In Good Taste $65 Buy Now

Mama's Me Moment Gift Set Honest Mama's Me Moment Gift Set It's all right there in the name: All mamas need a "Me Moment" every now and then! This huge gift set includes soaking salts, body lotion, Glow On Body Oil, the Prime + Perfect mask, and more for a full spa day at home. Honest $82.83 $74.99 Buy Now

Special Effects Luna Glitter Edition 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games Special Effects Luna Glitter Edition 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle The digital age begs us to be on our phones 24/7, but one surefire remedy for reducing screen time and letting your brain rest is to sort through a beautiful, rewarding puzzle such as this one from Buffalo Games. 1000 pieces ensure Mom gets hours and hours of screen-free entertainment, and the final product of all that work is a stunning, glitter-infused fairy scene that brings peace, relaxation, and even a little magic to the table. Buffalo Games $14.95 Buy Now