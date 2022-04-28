Refinery29 called it "dopamine dressing" last month; InStyle declared it the new pink earlier this week...so what's the deal with orange?

Simply put: It's everywhere! Celebrities are rocking the color via suits and accessories, it's popping up all over fast fashion sites, and the reigning It color got its start on designer runways like those of Versace, Proenza Schouler, and more. Not to mention this summer is set to be a rager for many after years of pandemic shutdowns left our last couple of hot seasons lacking in terms of excitement and fun.

Adding bold, passionate colors into your wardrobe injects it with new life, and orange is one of the quickest ways to do so. Below, we've chosen some of our favorite orange accessories and clothing items that will kick up your look in an instant.

Start small with a pair of fun sandals or sunglasses, or go full-on bold and prepare for fall with a day-glo fur-trim coat. Whatever you choose, wear it with confidence strong enough to match the attention you'll get in this eye-grabbing color.

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Follow the K.I.S.S rule if you're scared of going too bright too fast: keep it simple, sunbather! A pop of orange on the eyes will make the whole world look a little sunnier, and you'll only be investing a few bucks to dip your toes into the trend. BUTABY $12.95 Buy Now

UO Valeria Halter Top Urban Oufitters UO Valeria Halter Top Let the summer heat wash over you when you slip into this tiny, bright orange crop that shows off your body and feels great when the steamy weather makes it difficult to even fathom putting on clothes. Urban Outfitters $35 Buy Now

Scarf Print Crêpe de Chine Fit & Flare Maxi Dress Eliza J Scarf Print Crêpe de Chine Fit & Flare Maxi Dress You don't have to be too naked to cool off, though, and this scarf dress is the perfect way to serve a splash of orange while maintaining a bit of modesty if that's more your thing. A thick, cinched waist band makes sure your shape isn't lost in all that fabric while the bottom half is free to hang loose and swish around your legs as you walk for instant glamour and elegance. Eliza J $158 Buy Now

Vivid Brights Crème Colour NYX Vivid Brights Crème Colour Like the sunglasses above, this pot liner is an easy, quick, and cheap way to test drive the orange trend without dropping wads of cash. Create fun, graphic looks all on their own or draw on a wing with this liner and top with a classic black cat-eye for just a hint of boldness. NYX $10 Buy Now

Janiya Orange Croc High Heel Sandals Lulu's Janiya Orange Croc High Heel Sandals A more delightfully summery shoe does not exist, we're certain of it. The little lift you get from the very reasonable heel will make your legs look toned while the orange sets off glowing, moisturized skin, so don't skip the vitamin C lotion! Lulu's $38 Buy Now

Tamala Midi Dress Bronx and Banco Tamala Midi Dress The draping on this dress sells it before the color and rich, textural fabric even registers in your brain. It'll be your sexiest purchase this year. Bronx and Banco $693 Buy Now

Satin Effect Crop Shirt Zara Satin Effect Crop Shirt It's taking casual Friday to the absolute limits, and we love that energy. This satin orange button-up is very on-trend right now as the shape continues popping up at fast fashion retailers, but we love the way Zara captured a relaxed, effortless shape that would look very sexy with a pair of great-fitting jeans and strappy heels. Zara $45.90 Buy Now

Vala Orange Patent Steve Madden Vala Orange Patent These shoes are made for stomping down the runway of life, and they'll look fantastic as either the standout accessory in your outfit or as the finishing touch on a full monochromatic moment – just make sure to add some comfortable insoles to prevent blisters or slipping! Steve Madden $99.95 Buy Now

Trendyol Faux Croc Bag in Orange Trendyol Faux Croc Bag in Orange A structured purse is the quickest way to make an outfit look "together," and adding in doses of strong color are far more interesting then the same old beige or black bags. Take this faux croc bag for a night-out spin and enjoy the perfect amount of room for stashing all your essentials. Trendyol $48 $36 Buy Now