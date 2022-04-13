What's on sale? The best fashion and beauty deals from Sephora, Lulu's, and more today, April 13th

Morphe / Missguided / Boohoo

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available online at our favorite retailers for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Few looks are more glamorous than a bold red lip and winged liner, so buy the tools for both with this convenient kit from Fenty. You'll receive the hyper-pigmented, water-resistant Flyliner that glides on with ease and Stunna Lip Paint in the racy shade Uncensored in mini versions, both for just $17.

$24 $17
Lulu's

What better to pair your spicy new lipstick with than a matching red dress in this body-hugging shape? For under $30, you can be the hottest guest at every summer party when you pick up this stunning frock from Lulu's today.

$49 $29
Fashion Nova

We recently wrote our own love letter to platform shoes so naturally, we're excited to show this pretty pair on sale at Fashion Nova right now! They're sexy, leg-lengthening, and look perfect with the 1970s-inspired looks in style right now, so grab them now and get a matching chocolate pedicure to put your most chic foot forward this summer.

$39.99 $27.99
Boohoo

Western wear is always in fashion, especially as we round the corner into summer and celebrate the late nights and fun parties to come with what Boohoo is celebrating as "festival season." Whether you plan to hit any multi-day events to see your favorite musical acts or simply want to look like the coolest cowgirl on the block at brunch, this jacket is the perfect way to introduce a touch of giddy-up fashion into your closet – and it's half off when you do so now!

$65 $32.50
Morphe

As the name suggests, this palette is fantastic for creating everything from subtle looks for work or running errands to night-out, dramatic smoky eyes. While $26 was already an incredible price for quality shadows like those from Morphe, it's marked down to just $15.60; you can't afford to not buy it.

$26 $15.60
Missguided

Summer basics will serve you well once it's too hot to spend more than five minutes considering your looks. Try easy-to-wear bodysuits like this neutral racer neck style from Missguided, on sale now for half off at just $13.

$26 $13
