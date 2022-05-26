Here's what we're buying during the SKIMS bi-annual sale

Love her or hate her, you have to admit Kim Kardashian knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to her iconic loungewear and lingerie line, SKIMS. The pieces are simple, versatile, ultra-soft, and comfortable, and they come in a wide range of sizes and colors so you're not stuck with only the standard "nude" that doesn't really match anyone's skin tone.

"This only happens twice a year," the company advertises on the front page, "A selection of our best-selling collections are on sale for a limited time, including your favorite cuts in our panties."

From those collections, we've chosen our top faves to snatch up while you can save some cash and build the foundation to a great basic wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see which bralettes, bodysuits, sleep dresses, and more we'll be buying during the SKIMS bi-annual sale.

Summer Mesh Strappy Bodsuit SKIMS Summer Mesh Strappy Bodsuit It's lightweight, sheer, and perfect for summer. Pair with a bralette underneath for modesty and coverage, or go full-on for a night out and SKIMS $58 $38.99 Buy Now

Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette SKIMS Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette One-shoulder silhouettes have been back in full force for some time now, and this bralette is the perfect way to rock the style either solo or layered under something loose and flowy in the summer heat. Try pairing it with baggy combat pants for a very-2022 take on a casual-chic look that's perfect for running errands or brunch. SKIMS $32 $25.99 Buy Now

Soft Lounge Tank SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank SKIMS are known for creating ultra-soft pieces that please even the most discerning fabric connoisseurs, making this tank one of the easiest, most versatile layering items to keep on hand for everyday wear. SKIMS $42 $32.99 Buy Now

Sleep Keyhole Dress SKIMS Sleep Keyhole Dress For nights when you want to feel glam even as you're ready to rest, spritz on some perfume and laze about in this sexy sleep dress. And if you're not sleeping alone, we promise your partner will enjoy seeing you in it just as much as you enjoy wearing it. SKIMS $78 $47.99 Buy Now

Skims Velvet Sleeveless Bodysuit SKIMS Velvet Sleeveless Bodysuit For a little luxe branding in an all-season color and fabric, nab this chic high-neck bodysuit while you still can and save $35 off the original price. SKIMS $88 $53.99 Buy Now

Summer Mesh Mid Waist Thong SKIMS Summer Mesh Mid Waist Thong The price we've listed here is for five pairs, and the thong is only a suggestion. During SKIMS' bi-annual sale, you can build and bundle any five panties in various shapes, colors, sizes, and more and pay just $35 as opposed to their average $22/pair price tag throughout the rest of the year. SKIMS $35 Buy Now