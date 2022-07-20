Ready to scare up some fun at home? Spirit Halloween's 2022 animatronics are here!

We're in full Halloween mode here at Wishlist, and there's only more spooky fun to come! Decor roundups and party-planning tips are still coming, but we have the scoop on something very special that you can order right now: Spirit Halloween's 2022 line of new animatronics!
Whether you're in search of a more of a "classic Halloween" vibe with your indoor/outdoor decor or you're looking to go full-on Big Top Troublemaker this season, keep reading to see what's on sale now via the world's favorite Halloween vendor. Happy haunting!
6 Ft Lord Raven Animatronic
He not only has those terrifying eyes and moving arms that beckon the brave to come ever-so-closer, but he also speaks to you with bone-chilling phrases like:
"I knew you would be here soon... You could say I have eyes all over! Remember – wherever you run, my crows and I will find you..."
6 Ft Bog Zombie Animatronic
This creepy dude is decidedly less vocal than our Raven friend above, but what he lacks in lingual knowledge, he more than makes up for in guttural gargles and moans. Place him near a birdbath or small pond to really drive home the water monster theme on your lawn this year.
6 Ft Monty Animatronic
Circus freaks come one, come all! This spooky, towering primate is perched and ready to terrify with his straight-from-Hell eyes and foreboding cymbals that clang together with a startling crash. He whoops and grunts bystanders into a frenzy, warning all who dare come near to beware, lest he make you a permanent fixture of his eternal sideshow.
2.6 Ft Lucky Bottoms Animatronic
Monty's carnival brethren is Lucky Bottoms, the most terrifying clown to ever stand on no legs. He creeps up from below where he's seemingly trapped between the land of the living and dead, waiting for someone to stumble across his old bones so he can give them the fright of a lifetime! Add him to your circus-themed setup this year to make sure you scar the neighborhood children for life.
3 Ft Bag O’ Bones Animatronic
Mr. O'Bones here is a classic for the ages when it comes to scaring the locals. He pops up from his Spirit-branded reaper grain bag, howling a mixture of high-pitched cackles and Boris Karloff-like low guffaws for an icy mix of gonna-getcha good times.