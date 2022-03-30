10 spring home decor items to freshen up your abode

We're all knee-deep in spring cleaning, right? Well, there's no better time to give your home a refresh with fun new decor that sets off your dusted, scrubbed, and polished home!

Below, we've chosen 10 of our favorite pieces that feature florals, pastel coloring, animal or insect themes, and more to represent the season of rebirth. Fling open the windows for fresh air and sunshine, pour yourself a crisp lemonade, and start scrolling to see which items you can order right now to make your home feel new again.

39.4" Linen Butterfly Wall Banner by Ashland Ashland 39.4" Linen Butterfly Wall Banner We love browsing Michael's website and stores for the latest in affordable home decor, and they've delivered the goods once more for spring 2022. Your heart will flutter for this oversized banner featuring a multitude of butterfly illustrations, all rendered to look vintage and straight from the walls of a biologist's cozy cottage. It's perfect for an office or bedroom, or above an entryway credenza where you place your floral arrangements. Ashland $29.99 $14.99 Buy Now

Stone Easter Bunny Sculpture, Laying Down, White, 14"W x 10.25"H x 5.75"D Pottery Barn Stone Easter Bunny Sculpture, Laying Down, White, 14"W x 10.25"H x 5.75"D Celebrate Easter, a late Ostara, or simply the rebirth associated with the equinox by letting a precious stone bunny into your home or garden. They're handcrafted from terra cotta clay and feature a cream white finish, and Pottery Barn promises they're responsibly made to preserve and celebrate artisans around the world. Pottery Barn $69 Buy Now

Zandlo Linen Brown Side Table Article. Zandlo Linen Brown Side Table Wicker has a way of conveying warm weather feelings, even in the coldest days of early spring. Add a pop of the material to your decor with this sturdy side table from Article that's suitable for indoor or outdoor use, cleans easily with a damp rag, and comes fully assembled to save you the trouble you might find with more cheaply made pieces. Article. $249 Buy Now

Ceramic Vase H&M Ceramic Vase This type of natural, understated but geometric look is all the rage right now with interior design enthusiasts. Try it out for yourself with an affordable, fresh-looking planter from H&M's surprisingly chic home line. H&M $17.99 Buy Now

The Daphne Dried Floral Bouquet Urban Stems The Daphe If you want a new vase with the flowers already included, try this arrangement from Urban Stems! The stunning dried flowers are in line with the clean but vibrant look evocative of spring's arrival, and their preservation through drying means the stems will last for months to come. Urban Stems $70 Buy Now

Radicchio the Snake by Willa Heart in White Framed Paper, XS Art Print Willa Heart / Chairish Radicchio the Snake by Willa Heart in White Framed Paper, XS Art Print If pastels bore you and you want something that really POPS, invest in this captivating snake print by Willa Heart that will brighten your walls and help you lean into the sunshine to come. It comes already framed and is the perfect size to make an impact without taking over an entire wall. Willa Heart $220 Buy Now

30th Anniversary Hunters Star Quilted Pillow Sham Land's End 30th Anniversary Hunters Star Quilted Pillow Sham If you don't have your own quilting grandmother to gift you her sunny creations, try a homespun take on the art form with these 30th Anniversary Hunters Star shams from Land's End. The price listed here also reflects the company's current 40% off sale, so grab them now to save! Land's End $67.95 $40.77 Buy Now

14oz Melamine Flower Cereal Bowl - Spritz Spritz 14oz Melamine Flower Cereal Bowl These adorable, versatile bowls can sit on your counter and hold colorful candies, are perfectly sized for a serving of cereal each morning, and will add an overall touch of colorful joy to your home. And the best party? They're $3 each. Buy a handful now before they sell out! Spritz $3 Buy Now

Spring Cleaning Candle Homesick Spring Cleaning Candle Candles are the easiest way to stir up a little ambiance, so make it fresh and lively with the cheerful blend of lime, bergamot, basil, agave, and more in Homesick's Spring Cleaning candle. Homesick $34 Buy Now