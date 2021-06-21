7 best around-the-house gadgets for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Amazon Prime Day is always the perfect time to grab those little things around the house you keep putting off, as it’s usually the cheapest you’ll find them.
We picked out some of our favorite items that are useful in our own homes and on sale today, and rounded them up all in one place so you can shop more easily.
From our favorite air fryer to the lighting to a potentially life-saving generator, here are our favorite machines and gadgets to bring into your own home.
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.
Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier,
We’re already fans of Proscenic items, so naturally we suggest snagging one of the company’s powerful air purifiers on Prime Day while you can save more than $60.
The purifiers work to remove pet odors, smoke, dust, mites, impurities, and pollen using a pre-filter, nano filter, activated carbon filter, and anH13 True HEPA filter, meaning particles don’t stand a chance. It even has a sensor that keeps you informed of the current air quality.
Proscenic T21 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8 QT for Home
We wrote a glowing review of this amazing machine here, so check it out for the full run-down of bells and whistles if you’re in the market for an air fryer. It’s one of the best on the market, so today is the best day to grab it and save yourself $35!
Proscenic M6 PRO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Proscenic’s vacuums work very well and help round out any Smart home, so if you’re looking for a robot vac to keep your floors clean, save over $100 today on a great one!
Business Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic, Ausdom BH01 3.5mm Wired Single-Sided Cell Phone Headset
Headsets for work calls from a noisy space are a great way to stay focused when discussing important matters. Save 20% when you snag this quality pair with noise cancellation and an omni-directional microphone for just $15.54 today.
Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop, 20393
With powerful spinning mop pads, on-demand cleaning solution spray, and a low profile with an easy-to-maneuver head, this is an excellent choice for floor cleaning when you have little ones or pets at home that keep you busy. Every purchase also goes toward helping the Bissell Pet Foundation raise money for homeless pets. Save nearly $21 buying today.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer / Solar Generator
Depending on where you live in the country, you may have issues with your electrical services that requires you to have a backup source of power in case of emergency. This portable generator weighs just over seven pounds and provides a steady, safe green power supply that will help you keep 30 phone charges, 10 tablets charges, two and a half laptop charges, or power for your Nintendo Switch, drone, camera, or anything you can think of whether you’re in a tight spot or just enjoying a camping trip off the grid.
Save a whopping $90 by buying today.
Govee LED Strip Lights, 32.8FT RGB LED Lights with Remote Control, 20 Colors and DIY Mode Color Changing LED Lights
Colorful lighting is all the rage these days for setting the scene at home whether you’re enoying a movie night with your sweetheart or maximizing the aesthetic of your Instagram and TikTok posts. Make it simple and easy to install with these incredible remote controlled light strips that easily tuck into windowsill or recesses to illuminate any room and change colors with the press of a button.
Grab them today for 34% off or just $15.19 a pack.