This colorful Teletubbies-inspired streetwear collection will blow your mind

What started as an April Fool's Day prank in 2021 has become a reality: Italian sports and lifestyle brand Ellesse has joined forces with festival and streetwear clothing brand GoGuy to bring Teletubbies fans the streetwear collaboration of a lifetime!

The limited-edition clothing collection was created to celebrate Pride 2022 and launches today with five trend stories representing each of the character's colorful personalities plus a joint design that combines them all into one very bright print.

The line's designer Sophie Guy says of the collection:

“Pride is something I have always been passionate about, as I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. The collection is gender fluid and has been designed with everyone in mind. I believe if you love it, you should wear it no matter what the gender! Teaming up with my favorite major sportswear brand and my childhood icons has not disappointed, and I’m sure you will feel the same after seeing the collection. Do dreams come true? YES, THEY DO!”

We've chosen five of our favorite piece from the line to showcase here, so start browsing and make sure to click through to see the full line of nostalgia-tickling, adorably wearable pieces.

​Laa Laa Dress GoGuy x Teletubbie x Ellesse Laa Laa Dress Laa Laa was the brightest of the bunch, and this adorable, sporty dress inspired by her is the star of the collection in our eyes! It's short, soft, and cinches to show an adjustable amount of thigh, so snatch it up now to look your cutest in the summer heat. ​GoGuy x Teletubbie x Ellesse $61.45 Buy Now

Po Hoodie GoGuy x Teletubbie x Ellesse Po Hoodie Tracksuits are all the way back, and this Po-inspired red set is at the top of our must-have trend list. Make sure to grab the matching joggers and crop top to complete the look. ​GoGuy x Teletubbie x Ellesse $79.89 Buy Now

Sticker Print Shirt Goguy X Teletubbie X Ellesse Sticker Print Shirt For a bright and bold but casual button-down look, the Sticker Print shirt is a lovely 100% cotton option that will keep you cool in the heat but make sure all eyes stay on you. Goguy X Teletubbie X Ellesse $67.50 Buy Now

Tinky Winky Fan Goguy X Teletubbie X Ellesse Tinky Winky Fan While there are fans featuring all of the characters, we're partial to the purple of the iconic Tinky Winky. 100% of proceeds on sales of all fans go to official pride charities! Goguy X Teletubbie X Ellesse $12.27 Buy Now