Pendry West Hollywood: Inside five-star luxury hotel with jaw-dropping interior design

Millennials… we’re still cool, right?

It’s a question every thirty-something has asked themselves at one point, as their age group moved into the shade of Gen Z after decades as the internet's in-crowd.

And while it’s safe to say that we no longer have the cultural cachet of our younger peers, what we do have is an eye for taste, quality and style.

We are the generation that demanded more when it came to food and drink, we latched onto the funky mid-century modern revival as our preferred style of choice, and we liked a sprinkle of exclusivity given we prioritized experiences over possessions.

Montage’s high-end line of Pendry properties is geared toward the millennial traveler, who, by this point, are off their parents’ credit cards and insurance, and now have cash to spend. And it shows.

Their West Hollywood offering features 149 rooms, 40 residences, a rooftop pool, and a super-cool underground private social club with its own bowling alley - which is available to guests.

It’s a sprawling development that retains an air of exclusivity - a city block-sized hotel that overlooks some ultra-premium residences managed by the same brand.

The hotel's dazzling lobby Christian Horan Photography

A trippy psychedelic light installation by UK artist Anthony James greets you in the entrance, and beyond that is a very welcoming and thoughtful check-in team - one of whom directed me to the ‘lifts’ rather than ‘elevators’ when he detected my English accent.

After that, it was up to my room which was a touch on the smaller side at about 330 square feet, but the design choices are really special. Rooms are decked out with Hollywood Regency-style furniture with pops of electric blue and gold. There’s a mirrored wardrobe that looks like a one-off vintage piece, and a bathroom mirror surrounded by exposed bulbs that gave Old Hollywood-vibes.

The hotel calls it "a contemporary nod to West Hollywood's art deco roots" and it's nailed it.

I had in-room breakfast two days in a row. Day one was a California egg-white omelette with mushrooms, which was fine, but the classic stuff the next day was the real hit - a fluffy pile of blueberry pancakes, punchy English Breakfast tea, and a side of meaty, well-browned, appetizing sausages.

There are two Wolfgang Puck offerings at this hotel. First, there’s formal dining at Merios, on the roof where the menu influences are varied, and include Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisine.

A typical room Christian Horan Photography

Highlights include a $35 main of foie gras with pixie mandarin and blackcurrant gelee with pistachio and a twisted bao bun.

There's also grilled Mongolian lamb chops for $77, served alongside baked sweet potato and some pomegranate and pistachio-mint vinaigrette.

A more casual destination can be found downstairs - Ospero - which even on a Friday night was pretty quiet, however the chilled-out balcony, with downtown in the distance, is a delight on which to dine.

The focus here is the large wood-burning pizza oven, but the highlight for me was chargrilled spicy Jidori chicken with tuscan potatoes, broccolini, and Calabrian chili. The baked goods are all seasonal and my server recommended a plum tart for dessert.

It’s also the hotel’s all-day casual eatery so it’s the place to go to pick up morning coffee, flatbreads, and grab-and-go items if you’re heading out.

The rooftop bar area Christian Horan Photography

The rooftop features a mid-sized pool overlooking the city, with an indoor-outdoor bar tucked behind it.

I only swung by for one pre-dinner drink but it was sensational - my companion and I being taken by the Shaolin Cowboy, featuring some rendered duck fat, which was a unique touch.

It's a fantastic spot for people watching, too, and if I was here on a repeat visit I'd be tempted to linger for a couple of hours as the sun goes down.

At ground level, there's a moody and intimate bar which features small bites by Wolfgang Puck and an eye-catching champagne vending machine.

There’s a super-cool private members club here, too, which is worth considering if you’re a regular in LA - or live nearby - and can afford the $2,900 annual fee.

It's called The Britely and gives access to hotel amenities including the rooftop pool and fitness center, and offers discounts on room rates too.

Late-night luxury Christian Horan Photography

We were given a sneak peek at the underground hangout space and the private rooftop dining area. There’s a private bowling alley available for a reasonable rental fee if you’re a guest.

Through a door from The Britely is the clubby Sun Rose venue downstairs, where stars like Dave Chappelle sometimes pop in to try out new material.

The hotel’s location is excellent, perched right in the centre of West Hollywood, and right across the street from The Comedy Store.

In terms of downsides, we struggled to find any - however we did see some guest reviews that complained that some Sunset Boulevard-facing rooms can be noisy at times.

Unlike some luxury hotels, the various aspects at The Pendry tie together as a whole. From the distinctive design choices that carry throughout the hotel, to a consistent level of service across the property, this makes for a unique stay.

Find out more or book by clicking here.