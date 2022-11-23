The London West Hollywood: What it's like to stay at the 5-star urban oasis

The first time The London hotel entered my consciousness was with the earworm song of the same name.



Released by American rapper Young Thug in 2019, it became a worldwide hit, and even made the list of Barack Obama’s end-of-year song picks list.

It’s a smooth, sexy, laid-back rap about what Young Thug, along with co-stars J Cole and Travis Scott - would get up to with their significant others at the hotel.

The song hints at an exclusive sexiness, and a clubby level of privacy, and this place has it in spades.

For a large hotel, it feels impressively secluded, with a blink-and-you’ll-miss it entrance marked only by a wrought iron gate.



The labyrinthine corridors can be confusing (I got lost once) but did add to the feeling that no-one would know I was here, if I was an A-lister with that kind of thing to worry about.

A typical layout for one of the hotel's junior suites The London Hotel

It's also geared toward big, glamorous events. There’s a huge movie theater on the ground floor which was developed in collaboration with Hollywood execs to provide the perfect viewing experience for screenings.

The quiet is deceiving - given that it's in a bustling part of the city. Nestled on the edge of West Hollywood, and close to Beverly Hills, it overlooks the iconic Viper Room, which sits on the Sunset Strip.

Room views from the higher levels are sprawling

Personally, I think all hotels should be judged by their rooms alone. Yes, amenities are nice to have, and cool lobbies and perks are sweet, but when it comes down to it when someone drops big money on a hotel, the room comes first.

Here, there is no disappointment. The hotel proudly calls all of its rooms suites, as even the entry-level rooms are equivalent to junior suites in size. None of the rooms are smaller than 750-square-feet, the size of a whole studio apartment back home in NYC.

My Vista Suite was sprawling, with a balcony looking out to Downtown LA in the distance, and a large L-shaped sofa wrapped around a 32-inch LG television.

The views across LA are incredible, and get better the higher you go

There was a nice dressing area with mirrored closets and vanity, and a large marble work desk with multiple outlets that was useful enough for remote work when needed.

The bathroom - with a slightly unusual layout due to a couple of support pillars - was large, with a deep soaking tub, crisp white mosaic tiles, and double-shower.

The soothing sage and beige vibe, and the ample space, makes the room feel like a sanctuary after a busy day exploring the city.

Almost all suites have a balcony, and many of the rooms overlook the ‘Hampton Court’ event space outside - which, when not in use, is a fairly unremarkable square of greenery.

A thoughtful wet bar selection

It does, we’re told, make for a great wedding spot. Having been frustrated at some hotels by tiny safes that can’t even fit an iPad, it was also encouraging to find a safe that comfortably fit my laptop.

The wet bar is thoughtful, with a range of drinks including small bottles of Johnnie Walker, plus snacks ranging from truffle chips to caramel popcorn. There’s even a smartphone charging kit if you’re in a pinch and left yours at home.

Regardless of what’s going on in this space, the stunning view of downtown LA in the distance remains unchanged. The city skyline glows like an alien landscape as the sun begins to set behind the hotel, and both evenings here were spent lounging on the balcony with a glass of wine, watching the sunlight slip away.

In the morning, all guests get a complimentary continental-style breakfast in the beautiful airy Boxwood restaurant. The food spread is sprawling and it's highly recommended.

The airy Boxwood restaurant

After breakfast, there's only one place to head: the rooftop pool with spectacular panoramic views across LA. It's the perfect place to hang out in the Southern California sun, and is open exclusively to hotel guests.

Both days, the energy was great, yet the space remained tranquil throughout. Food and bar service is available from 11am-6pm, and poolside cabanas can be reserved from between $650 and $1200 depending on the day and season.

Breakfast is complimentary

Some hotel fitness centers are total afterthoughts - forgotten backrooms with sad, faded exercise machines. Here, it’s front-and-center.

Open 24 hours a day, it offers spin bikes, heavy bags, free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, and more.

Reviews also mention the notoriously efficient concierge service, that’ll direct you to the hottest food truck in town, secure hard-to-get show tickets, or pull up the cost of a luxury car rental service.

The pristine fitness center is impressive

We also took a peek at the penthouse and it’s truly unreal. It’s Los Angeles’ largest; 5,000-square-feet of indoor space, with 6,000-square feet of outdoor space. It comes with its own private steam room, and runs $15,000-a-night.

The two-story two-bedroom abode features interiors by Vivienne Westwood, with a Grand Salon dining room that overlooks Beverly Hills.

There’s also a private service entrance if you’re hosting, and atriums and a waterfall.

Rooms start at $395, making this hotel an absolute luxury bargain - whichever level of room you choose.



1020 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, Los Angeles 90069, United States.

001 310 854 1111

thelondonwesthollywood.com