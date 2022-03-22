Walmart's best deals for today, March 22nd

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Walmart for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Culinary Butane Torch Lesypet Culinary Butane Torch It may be a bit of a niche product, but you can really show off when guests come over by whipping up a simple crème brûlée finished with the perfect torched crust. For a simpler but still impressive show-off move, try making s'mores with the torch! At just $15.99, it's a cheap yet worthwhile party trick. Lesypet $35.99 $15.99 Buy Now

Wahl Clipper - Ear, Nose & Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer Wahl Clipper - Ear, Nose & Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer Wahl is known for quality hair-removing tools, and this model is no exception with its 4.2 out of 5-star average rating. It's marked down to an unbelievable $13.30 from its original price of $50, so buy one for every hirsute person in your family and check off birthday and Christmas shopping very early this year! Wahl $49.99 $13.30 Buy Now

Aluminum Car Top Roof Rack for Luggage Kadell 1Pair Aluminum Car Top roof crossbar Luggage Roof Rack Cross Bar Carrier Adjustable Window Frame Roof Width 42.5"-44" Prep for summer travel early by investing in these sturdy rooftop racks that are easy to install on your vehicle and provide ample space for family, pets, and necessities to ride inside on long road trips. They have a lockable anti-theft design, ratchet tensioners for easy adjustment, and they're strong enough to carry up to a 165-pound load. Kadell $118.15 $75.59 Buy Now

HadinEEon Electric Kettle, 1.7L HadinEEon Electric Kettle, 1.7L Whether buying for yourself or someone moving out on their own for the first time, and electric kettle is a quick and easy way to heat water for tea, coffee, instant oatmeal, and much more. Buy now to save half off the original price. HadinEEon $59.99 $29.99 Buy Now