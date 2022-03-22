Walmart's best deals for today, March 22nd

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Walmart for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!
Culinary Butane Torch
It may be a bit of a niche product, but you can really show off when guests come over by whipping up a simple crème brûlée finished with the perfect torched crust. For a simpler but still impressive show-off move, try making s'mores with the torch! At just $15.99, it's a cheap yet worthwhile party trick.
Wahl Clipper - Ear, Nose & Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer
Wahl is known for quality hair-removing tools, and this model is no exception with its 4.2 out of 5-star average rating. It's marked down to an unbelievable $13.30 from its original price of $50, so buy one for every hirsute person in your family and check off birthday and Christmas shopping very early this year!
Aluminum Car Top Roof Rack for Luggage
Prep for summer travel early by investing in these sturdy rooftop racks that are easy to install on your vehicle and provide ample space for family, pets, and necessities to ride inside on long road trips. They have a lockable anti-theft design, ratchet tensioners for easy adjustment, and they're strong enough to carry up to a 165-pound load.
HadinEEon Electric Kettle, 1.7L
Whether buying for yourself or someone moving out on their own for the first time, and electric kettle is a quick and easy way to heat water for tea, coffee, instant oatmeal, and much more. Buy now to save half off the original price.
LED Light Bulb Magic 16 Color Changing Lamp Remote Control
As a personal owner and user of this product, I cannot recommend them enough when it comes to setting the mood inside your own home. For example, my husband and I like to watch scary movies, particularly older Italian Giallo films that rely heavily on dramatic, colorful lighting to convey the tone of the story. To complement this, we turn on the lamps around the room we've equipped with these special bulbs and set the color to red for an eerie, immersive experience. And it works!
Other fun uses include theme lighting for holiday parties, switching to cool blue lights for a relaxing night in, and using the more traditional colors for extra brightness when working after dark. Priced at around half of their usual cost, you can outfit your entire home!