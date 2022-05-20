World Goth Day is coming this weekend! It happens this Sunday, May 22nd to be precise.

As the resident goth of the Indy100 Wishlist team, I feel it is my personal duty to let readers know that the subculture is still thriving, still inspiring everything from haute couture to fast fashion today, and still producing some of the best underground music around the globe – just consider the meteoric rise of Russian band Molchat Doma thanks to their infectious tunes going viral via Tiktok. If that's not enough, check out this primer I wrote a few years back on other modern stars of the genre for more.

You don't have to be an expert on Joy Division's unreleased B-sides or Victorian mourning attire to participate, though. It's simple to incorporate romantic, lush, gothic elements of style and decor into your own home and wardrobe that suggest an interest in the macabre without overwhelming your more delicate sensibilities. Below, I've hand-selected pieces to wear and display that are worthy of the most Addams Family-esque dwelling but could also lend a mild edge to someone with a passing curiosity in the subculture.

If this catches your eye, put on a Bauhaus record, swipe on your thickest black eyeliner, and plan a picnic in your local graveyard to celebrate the holiday. And browse these fun products that let you relive your high school goth phase or start one up from scratch.

Bikini Cover up Robe Fincati Bikini Cover Up Robe It's almost cruel to make World Goth Day a day that happens just as summer begins, but even a vampire can enjoy a trip to the beach with this lacy cover-up. Toss it over a black bikini and throw on huge, ray-blocking shades to complete your ghouls-day-out on the shore.

Hampton 15.7" Metal Tabletop Candelabra Hampton 15.7" Metal Tabletop Candelabra You might have a gothic house, but it's not truly a gothic home until you add a candelabra. Go with something modern and chic like this black tabletop model from Wayfair that weighs in at a sturdy 1.7 pounds and holds five taper candles.

Steve Madden Slink Black Steve Madden Slink Black They're an elevated take on the classic slinky black Steve Madden sandals, a style we've been loving again for a couple of years now. Goths are known for their love of platforms, and it just so happens these tick off all the boxes thanks to being black, tall, and conveniently easy to walk in – perfect for a stroll through the cemetery.

Ram Skull Table Lamp The Blackened Teeth Ram Skull Table Lamp The lines between heavy metal and gothic imagery are often blurred, if not intersecting in one big subcultural pentagram. Enjoy the blending of those styles in with this mildly sinister but striking ram skull lamp that's handcrafted with customizable touches such as matte or gloss paint and gold, copper, or white inner fabric for the shade.

Stratton Home Décor Stratton Home Decor Black Baroque Wall Mirror Stratton Home Décor Black Baroque Wall Mirror You'll need something fashionable to hang near your door so you can make sure your black lipstick isn't smeared on your way out for a night of dancing, so consider this Baroque-inspired mirror that adds a darkly elegant flourish to any decor scheme and provides the perfect selfie opportunity for you and your guests.

Black No 1 (Rosewood + Suede) Burke & Hare Black No 1 (Rosewood + Suede) When it comes to gothic sensuality, nobody tops the late Peter Steele's deep, Draculian crooning on songs like one of their biggest hits "Black No 1." The campy, sexy tune is reflected beautifully in this sleek candle, perfect for providing ambient lighting and intoxicating scent the next time you decide to host a romantic evening at home.

Color Nectar Pigment Balm in Bloodflower Rituel de Fille Color Nectar Pigment Balm If you're going to name your product after an album by The Cure, you had better make it goth-friendly...and Rituel de Fille did. The entire brand is rooted in romantic, hypnotic, and esoteric imagery, so naturally the bright and bloody pigment balm reflects those auras when applied anywhere and everywhere (it works on eyes, lips, and cheeks equally well) as you ready yourself for the day.

Gothic Cathedral Satchel Restyle Gothic Cathedral Satchel A boring black handbag is for those without joy, so take out the boring part, add in dramatic cathedrals windows, and revel in the tragic romance of a gothic scene trimmed in vegan patent leather on the next carry-able piece of art you collect.

Usrey Ceramic Pot Planter Wrought Studio Usrey Ceramic Pot Planter Nothing says memento mori quite like the image of a human skull. Infuse your home with a comforting reminder of mortality by growing new life (i.e. plants) inside the harbinger of death himself when you order this adorable skull planter.

Heavenly Bodies: Cult Treasures and Spectacular Saints from the Catacombs Paul Koudounaris Heavenly Bodies: Cult Treasures and Spectacular Saints from the Catacombs Religious iconography is as vital to goth culture as the Sisters Of Mercy, no matter how much Andrew Eldritch denies his fans' leanings. Invite your guests to browse this gorgeous coffee table book that shows off the brilliant treasures of catacombs from around the world in stunning detail, then discuss your favorite jeweled skulls over a glass of red wine (might we suggest Apothic) or absinthe.

Moon And Star Print Ruffle Hem Cami Dress Emery Rose Moon And Star Print Ruffle Hem Cami Dress Not ready to go full Siouxsie Sioux? Dip your toes in the gothic water with a flowy, starry dress that echoes all the magic of night without the darker elements of gothic culture.

Boy De Chanel Nail Polish Chanel Boy De Chanel Nail Polish It's jet black, perfectly matte, and the only color you'll want to wear when you're feeling in one of your ennui-laden moods.