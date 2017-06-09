Everyone's talking about how happy George Osborne looks right now

The exit poll by Ipsos Mori for BBC, ITV and Sky News predicts a hung a parliament, with the Tories as the largest party.

If the poll is correct, Theresa May's Conservatives will not have bested the result won by David Cameron two years ago.

The former chancellor and the Tory election chief in 2015 George Osborne first remarked on ITV this morning:

If the poll is anything like accurate, this is complete catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May.

He later added:

The worst manifesto by a ruling British party in history.

He said the Conservative manifesto was "written by about three people".

It seems there is little love lost between Osborne and May.

First he was sacked as Chancellor by May when she became leader.

He then took the helm of the Evening Standard.

May called an election, effectively forcing Osborne to give up his Tatton constituency.

Then Osborne ran editorials heavily criticising May's campaign, particularly her U-turn on social care funding.

Appearing on ITV's election coverage, Osborne's face when he received the results was a brilliant display of cheeky control.

Oh George.

Picture: ITV News/YouTube screengrab

Control yourself sir.





Having planned his gracious loser face, he had not planned his contained smugness grin.

People noticed.

LOOK AT GEORGE OSBORNE'S FACE pic.twitter.com/NMFbJgMM7E — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) June 8, 2017

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way George Osborne looks at exit polls. pic.twitter.com/qZjQHkZLht — Simon Parkin (@SimonParkin) June 8, 2017

Well played Osbo. Well played.

