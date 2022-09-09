The Queen has been put under medical supervision at Balmoral after Buckingham Palace shared health concerns in a statement on Thursday (September 8).
Anxious Brits rushed to social media to share their well wishes for the longest-reigning monarch, 96, with one British author urging Americans to not "s***post" about the nation's "spiritual grandmother".
Ben Judah took to the platform calling out the country's "intense depths of feelings", adding that the situation is incomparable to that of a "dying President."
\u201cAmericans are welcome to shitpost but they should be warned of intense depths of feelings here: it\u2019s hard to explain but millions feel the Queen is their spiritual grandmother. It\u2019s not like a dying President. But the passing of the chief saint of a still felt British religion.\u201d— Ben Judah (@Ben Judah) 1662638498
While some supported Judah and his empathetic claims, others weren't too convinced and certainly did not hold back.
One clapped back and said, given the serious circumstances, "Why is the first thought AMERICANS?"
Another Twitter user candidly asked: "And why should we care about y'all feelings?"
While a third added: "Americans aren't obligated to mourn or respect an unelected official that has nothing to do with them."
\u201cOh, I'm sorry! Did somebody get addicted to outdated systems of artificial hierarchies and inequality?\u201d— En Sabah Neurodivergent (@En Sabah Neurodivergent) 1662641755
\u201cAmericans could never comprehend what it's like to lose a queen. Imagine if Santa was real but instead of giving out presents he pays less than minimum wage and lives in a big mansion we pay for, but then he died. Well now you are one fifth of the way to understanding.\u201d— Steve Hogarty (@Steve Hogarty) 1662642279
\u201cAmericans are the least of your worries, Australians are coming in hot\u201d— ange (@ange) 1662641405
The Royal family has rushed to be by the Queen's side at her Scottish Highlands home, including the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday (September 7), a day after appointing Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral Castle.
Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.