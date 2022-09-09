The Queen has been put under medical supervision at Balmoral after Buckingham Palace shared health concerns in a statement on Thursday (September 8).

Anxious Brits rushed to social media to share their well wishes for the longest-reigning monarch, 96, with one British author urging Americans to not "s***post" about the nation's "spiritual grandmother".



Ben Judah took to the platform calling out the country's "intense depths of feelings", adding that the situation is incomparable to that of a "dying President."

While some supported Judah and his empathetic claims, others weren't too convinced and certainly did not hold back.

One clapped back and said, given the serious circumstances, "Why is the first thought AMERICANS?"

Another Twitter user candidly asked: "And why should we care about y'all feelings?"

While a third added: "Americans aren't obligated to mourn or respect an unelected official that has nothing to do with them."













The Royal family has rushed to be by the Queen's side at her Scottish Highlands home, including the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday (September 7), a day after appointing Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral Castle.

Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

