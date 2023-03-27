The director of 21 Jump Street has responded to Kanye West’s claim that he had an epiphany after watching the film.

The disgraced rapper posted a statement to Instagram on Saturday saying that Jonah Hill’s performance in the 2012 action-comedy had cured him of his antisemitism.

Sharing an image of the film’s poster, Ye wrote: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.

"No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew [sic].”

He ended his tribute: “Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

As memes flooded social media in response to the bizarre revelation, director-producer Christopher Miller (who’s behind other hits including The Lego Movie and the newly-released Cocaine Bear), shared his bewilderment with a simple comment.

“Um… thanks for watching?” he tweeted alongside a screengrab of Ye’s post.

Miller later retweeted a comment made by comedian Patton Oswalt, who wrote: “Pitching a time travel thriller where scientists attempt to screen 21 JUMP STREET for Hitler in 1933.”

Other commentators joked about the situation, with one Instagram user writing: “I feel like Kanye just put ‘Kanye’s apology post to the Jewish people’ into ChatGPT and just posted what he got.”

Another said: “Phew. All of us Jews are overwhelmingly relieved to know you like us. Again. We pray that if you watch a movie with a bad actor who happens to be Jewish, you won't change your mind and hate us again.”

For anyone who needs reminding, Ye was banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over his hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration last year.

He was even named “Antisemite of The Year’ by US watchdog organisation StopAntisemitism.

His latest stunt is unlikely to put him in anyone’s good books, but at least (hopefully) we’ll now be spared his diatribes against Jewish people.

