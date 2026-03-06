This one Trump sentence on the Iran attacks is leaving people in disbelief

Donald Trump has spoken a great deal about the strikes on Iran, but there's one sentence that is leaving people in disbelief.

As well as criticising the attacks themselves, commentators have lambasted the administration's lack of foresight, with a plan to evacuate US citizens from the Middle East not put in place from the start because "it all happened very quickly", according to Trump.

Now, Trump has also come in for criticism when discussing potential political successors in Iran.

Speaking during an Oval Office appearance on Tuesday (3 March) with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump was asked about the future of Iran following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a wave of airstrikes, and his response didn't exactly fill people with confidence.

"I guess the worst case is we do this and then somebody takes over who is as bad as the previous person... that could happen," he admitted.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan commented, writing: "Really filling you with confidence, right?"

Another account wrote: "WHEN this happens, Democrats have another ad exposing Trump’s insane lack of vision & preparedness in addition to starting a new war."

It comes after the Trump administration stated that other potential figures that could have replaced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had also been killed in airstrikes.

"Most of the people we had in mind are dead," he informed reporters, before adding, "Now, we have another group. They may be dead also, based on reports. So I guess you have a third wave coming in. Pretty sure we’re not going to know anybody."

Trump continued to say what plans he had made for a “worst-case scenario” in Iran, as the US and Israel continue to wage war on the country.

“It would probably be the worst. You go through this and then, in five years, you realise you put somebody in who is no better,” he said.

Since the conflict began early Saturday morning dozens have been killed across Iran, including at a girls’ school where 148 are reported dead in what Iranian officials have denounced as a “massacre".

