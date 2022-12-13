Kanye West has been named 2022's "Antisemite of the Year" by American non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism.org.

It comes after the 45-year-old made headlines over the course of the year with a number of antisemitic comments, which resulted in him being dropped by prominent brands such as Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga, causing him to lose his billionaire status as a result.

In a video announcement shared on Twitter, StopAntisemetism said: “Kanye West’s threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led to him winning this year’s title."



“Despite losing the vast majority of his fortune, being booted from social media and ostracized from his social circles, West continued spreading his antisemitism."

The watchdog then points out a tweet Ye made on October 8 which claimed that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," leading his account to get temporarily suspended at the time.



A number of anti-Semitic comments made by West in his interview with Tucker Carlson were reportedly edited out.

In footage obtained by Vice’s Motherboard, West comments on his children with Kim Kardashian, who go to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, and then references an antisemitic trope that Jewish people control the financial system.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,” he said.

West then appeared on Infowarson December 1 alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes to speak with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and continued on his antisemitic tirade where he said "I like Hitler" and said that there were “good things” about the Nazis and their leader.

He has also recently been suspended from Twitter (again) by Elon Musk (December 2) who says West was "inciting violence" after tweeting what appeared to be a symbol combining a swastika and a Star of David.

