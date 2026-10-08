Fans are singing a 5 Seconds of Summer song at Harry Styles’s concerts - here's why

Harry Styles is well into his 30-day residency at New York's Madison Square Garden where at recent shows fans have been singing a song that isn't on Styles's set list.

It's not even a Harry Styles song, rather it's a tune by Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer, prompting confusion among those in the crowd who aren't chronically online.

When it gets to the part of the show where Styles performs the upbeat disco track 'Ready, Steady, Go!' from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally and the catchy bridge comes in, fans are chanting the opening verse of 5SOS's track 'Telephone Busy' from their 2025 album, Everyone's A Star.

As each show night comes around, the chant has begun to get louder and louder, and the whole thing has been completely a fan-led in its origins, with Rolling Stone first reporting on the trend.

Where did the remix come from?

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for REPUBLIC Collective, and Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The remix was actually first heard back in July, when 5 Seconds of Summer hosted CLUBSOS, their official Lollapalooza afterparty and inaugural DJ set Salt Shed, it came after the band's debut set at the Chicago music festival.

During their DJ set, the band mixed their hits with some other iconic pop tunes such as their track 'No. 1 Obsession' with Britney Spear's 'Toxic,' and their song 'Bad Omens' with Ninajirachi's 'iPod Touch'.

This set also included the 'Telephone Busy' x 'Ready, Steady, Go!' remix, and over the beat of Styles's song, you could hear 5SOS's Ashton Irwin talk-singing vocals as the lyrics go:

"I’ll find in love with the next one/It’ll be so good with a good one/I thought it, wrote about it/Crawled up out it, onto the next one/I pulled that tarot card/That one with the mystic heart/A map of treasures/Good things come to those who wait, okay.”

This soon went viral on TikTok, with fans feeling the nostalgia given the previous history between 5SOS and Styles, as the Aussie band toured with One Direction three times back in the early 2010s.

Harry Styles x 5SOS fan videos from MSG

As more fans have been joining in the chat at Styles's shows, many have been taking to TikTok to update us all on how loud it is progressing each night.

TikToker @sofiaomarr posted a video on Monday of Styles performing 'Ready, Steady, Go!' where you can clearly hear fans chanting the 5SOS lyrics, and the video has over 360,000 views, and 114,000 likes.

Meanwhile, creator @abbysutherlandd shared a video of herself and her friends on the floor at Styles's show on September 8, as they all screaming the 'Telephone Busy' lyrics.

"Someone has got to hold it down in the back of the pit for ready steady go x telephone busy," she wrote, and the video now has over 600,000 views, and 130,000 likes.

The video gained the attention of Irwin himself who is clearly aware of the trend as the drummer commented, "God i love seeing these."

Given that Styles has 11 shows left to perform at MSG, it appears the chant has no signs of slowing down.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.