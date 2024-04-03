Adam Sandler is well known for being one of the most chilled-out guys in Hollywood, and his recent trip to London was no different.

In fact, he’s been spending an awful lot of time in the UK recently and he’s been enjoying something of a London love-in over the last few months.

Rewind to last month, where he was spotted supporting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle, reportedly as a guest of Chelsea’s American co-owner Todd Boehly.

Sandler (who famously loves to join impromptu basketball games wherever he is in the world) was filmed shooting hoops with strangers at Kensington Leisure Centre around the same time.

The Hollywood A-lister was spotted playing at the west London venue in a pair of grey joggers and a floral shirt, without a care in the world.

TikTok creator Cacherel shared a clip at the time which racked up millions of views, saying: "I'm in the ends yeah, west London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look. Bro, that's Adam Sandler, look bro, you lot think I'm messing."

@cacherel_ll Adam Sandler una peak!





That was then, and he was allegedly spotted playing in Clapham in a video posted on April 1 (although we’re not 100 per cent sure it’s not an April fool’s post of some kind).

He managed to fit plenty in during his time in the city, too, after being spotted at a Madison Beer concert on Tuesday (April 2) at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Now, in the latest development in the Sandman’s London odyssey, he was spotted hanging out in the doorway of a Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair, sitting on the ground.

Who knows where Sandler will pop up next? If you’re in London, keep your eyes open.

