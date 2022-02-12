Adele was left in hysterics during the Graham Norton Show on Friday evening when the host made a quick-witted gag about her Las Vegas residency.

The British songstress was amongst the guests on the show which also included her fellow singer George Ezra.

After Ezra performed on the episode he spoke to Norton where he was asked about forthcoming gigs in London's Finsbury Park but admitted that he didn't know the specific date because he goes by a "week-by-week basis."

Norton backed Ezra up on this point saying that "no artist knows when anything is happening." However, Adele piped in and claimed that she "always knows when something is happening."

This intervention didn't work out quite so well for Adele when Norton quipped back: "You don't know when Vegas is happening."

Adele tried to answer back but quickly realised that she had lost this round and applauded the joke which had the audience in hysterics.

Adele, whose 24 show Vegas residency was supposed to have already begun back in January but was postponed just 24-hours before the first show due to a Covid outbreak in her crew.

No new dates have been confirmed for the shows but the 33-year-old told Norton that they will definitely be happening this year.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year," she said. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

