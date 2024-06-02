Adele praised for shutting down audience member’s anti-Pride comments

Adele has achieved worldwide success with her phenomenal singing voice and hit tracks such as 'Hello', 'Skyfall' and 'Set Fire to the Rain', but this week fans have been reminded of just how much of a fierce LGBT+ ally she is as the community celebrated the start of Pride Month on Saturday.

The mononymous singer – whose full name is Adele Adkins – is continuing her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and had some strong words for an audience member who allegedly shouted out that “Pride sucks”.

In footage circulating on social media, the 'When We Were Young' singer clapped back: “Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid?

“Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

Adele has long been vocal in her support for the LGBT+ community – from getting excited at gay fans proposing on stage at her shows, to dedicating a 2016 concert to her “soulmates” in the community following the Pulse nightclub shooting and getting ordained for mate Alan Carr’s wedding to Paul Drayton.

Fans have since heaped praise on the musician for her comments, with some pointing out you wouldn’t exactly want to be put in your place by someone as iconic as Adele:

And it’s not the first time Adele has made a powerful gesture while on stage, as in March last year she signed the wedding dress of a fan who went straight to her concert after getting married, and in August she stopped a show to tell security telling off a fan to “leave him alone”.

Absolutely iconic scenes.

