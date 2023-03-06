Adele's sweet gesture to bride who went straight to concert from wedding

A newlywed couple were given the surprise of their lives at Adele's Las Vegas concert when the singer paused the show to give them a sweet gesture.

Hairstylist, Gaby and real estate agent husband, Evan Kori, turned up to the show wearing their wedding outfits, just hours after they had tied the knot.

As Adele sang 'When We Were Young' she strolled over to the pair to offer her well-wishes.

“Today? Congratulations!”, Adele exclaimed, before grabbing a marker and autographing the bride's dress.

'On cloud one million', Gaby shared alongside the video on Instagram.

