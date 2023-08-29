Adele stops show to defend fan who was told off by security guard

Adele stopped in the middle of her performance to defend a fan who appeared to be getting a telling off from security.

During her 'Weekends With Adele' Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Saturday night (25 August), the singer abruptly paused her performance of 2015 song 'Water Under the Bridge,' when noticed the commotion around fan Juan P. Lastra.

"Look behind you, everybody's upset," the security guard told Lastra, who was standing up and filming himself with a selfie stick.



To which Lastra's pal beside them asked: "We can sing though, right?"

It was by this point, the conversation caught the attention of Adele herself as she stopped singing and asked: "What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?"





@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷





“What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

"Why are you all bothering him?” Adele once again. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Another security guard then came over to Lastra and reassured him: "You don't have to sit down, you're fine," and told the other two security guards: "It's all done" and signalled for them to leave.

"Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," Adele added.

“Let’s start again,” she then said as she began to sing 'Water Under the Bridge' once again from the top.

Since then, clips of the moment have been going viral on social media, including the video from Lastra himself who recorded what happened from his selfie stick.

Posting to TikTok, he said: "Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me so that I could live your concert as it should be."

"I’m also sorry that I didn't respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing."

Lastra noted how he had been planning to attend this Adele show for over a year and "did not expect everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her."

He added that he "honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me," and "did not have time for them haters" instead he was just "in awe" of Adele's performance.

Many people have also sent messages of support to Lastra and said they too would have been standing up to sing and dance at the show.

One person said: "CAUSE WHY ARE THEY ALL SITTING DOWN??? I would stand up too and vibe with adele"

"I saw the other POV first and this legit made my cry!! Shows are meant for SINGING, STANDING AND DANCING!! GO OFF KING," another person wrote.

A third person added: "I’m so happy you didn’t let those people bring you down and adele stood up for you."

"Why do people come to concerts to sit and be boring!?!? I will never understand!! Sing your heart out king!" a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "I like how once Adele started talkin the security guard DIPPED. Like no no. Tell her what you were sayin."

It's not the first time an artist has defended a fan from security during a live performance, Taylor Swift previously went viral after she told security to stop bothering fans while she performed 'Bad Blood' on her Eras Tour.

