Taylor Swift fan reveals what singer did after stopping security from harassing them

Taylor Swift performs 'Bad Blood' as part of her Eras Tour set, and clearly had actual bad blood with a security guard at one of her shows who she told off in defence of one her fans.

The said-fan has since made a TikTok to share her perspective on what happened.

In a number of viral videos that are circulating around TikTok, the popstar was performing the '1989' track during her show at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia where she gave the telling off mid-performance.

As she sang to the audience on one side of the stage, the 33-year-old began to look concerned as she told a security guard: "She's fine!" before going into the chorus.

But clearly, Swift was unhappy with whatever was going on as she stopped singing and shouted: "She wasn't doing anything!"

Swift then begins to sing again and was about to walk away but instead still wasn't satisfied with the situation as she walked forward again, stopped singing and yelled "Hey!"

In one viral video (9.6m views) by Briana Layfield (@brilayfield) who captured the interaction she wrote in the caption:

"Hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. He was a pain in the a** the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better."

@brilayfield hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better 😆 PS show was PHENOMENAL 🫶🏻 Philly night 2 #taylorswift #theerastour #tswift #youneedtocalmdown #fyp #badbloodtaylorsversion





A number of viral videos also show the interaction from different perspectives in the audience.

Meanwhile, a woman who claims to be the fan that Swift defended has since revealed exactly what happened and shared that she and her friends received free tickets to another concert.

Kelly Inglis (@kellyingliskelly28) in a video posted on her friend Caitlin Gabell's account (@caityg33caityg33) summarised what happened, which now has over 6.2m views.



"Okay, I was the girl from that Taylor talked to last night," she began.

@caityg33 #stitch with @Sonya (Eras 4/29) Its me, hi, im the problem @kellyinglis326 @Taylor Swift #erastour #lincolnfinancialfield #taylorswift #eras #badbloodtaylorsversion

"Basically the guard had been harassing our group all night, he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, like any time we did anything he was like on top of us, we're dancing having fun and he didn't like it.

"And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it [referring to her shouting at the security guard] and then he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight!

She added: "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

