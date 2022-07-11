Adrian Chiles, a man whose articles often seem to suggest he exists at a slight angle to the universe, got a backwards tattoo of his beloved West Bromwich Albion and he loves it.

Writing in The Guardian, the television and radio presenter explained that he was given a temporary tattoo for a role in Meet the Richardsons, a mockumentary sitcom starring married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as fictionalised versions of themselves.

Chiles explained that he has long felt that should West Brom go so far as to actually win something then he will get the club crest tattooed on his body.

This was very much a trial run since there was nothing permanent about the television tattoo and the Baggies don’t seem in danger of getting their hands on silverware any time soon.

There was, however, one slight complication. Chiles explained:

“I was very excited. Unfortunately, the makeup artist put it on back to front. The poor woman was mortified.”

Despite this, the Birmingham hero was extremely happy with the effect:

“In the mirror, it looked bloody marvellous. If and when West Brom do win anything, my real tattoo will be going on back to front, just like this one. That way, I’ll be able to stop and admire it properly in every mirror, shop window or shiny saucepan that I chance upon.”

There is a beautiful kind of logic to Chiles’ thinking since the mirror image means the person with the tattoo will have the perfect version reflected back at them.

Now we just have to hope West Brom can win their first major trophy since 1968, at which point our hero was just a year old.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.