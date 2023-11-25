Adriana Chechik is making OnlyFans content again after breaking back

Adriana Chechik has confirmed that she’s back making OnlyFans content again after breaking her back in 2022.

The streamer and former adult star said just a few weeks ago that she was still in chronic levels of pain over a year after breaking her back in a foam pit accident.

Chechik required surgery on her back after breaking it by diving into a foam pit at the Twitch annual convention, TwitchCon, in October 2022.

Now, the 32-year-old has announced that she’s back with livestreams on the adult content site after regaining “feeling” in her body.

“It’s happening at 5 pm PST! Unfortunately, my gaming PC broke so now setting up a new one as this house has bad wifi! So looking forward to 5 pm PST!” she wrote on Twitter, announcing that she was live on the site for the first time since breaking her back.

She also said that she had been “working hard” to get herself to this point and “regain the feeling inside [her] body.”

It comes just a few weeks after she spoke about her struggles with recovery. The Daily Star reports that she explained in an X/Twitter post: “This year, I’ve learned so much about my own strength and will to achieve my goals. I started doing 5 to 6-day-a-week workouts at 7 AM for the past two months.

“I’ve been doing physical therapy seven days a week for close to a year now. I cannot explain how hard it is to motivate yourself every morning when you’re suffering with chronic pain.”

In recent years, Chechik has transitioned away from being an adult performer in favour of live-streaming gaming content and posting on her OnlyFans account.

