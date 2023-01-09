Porn star Adriana Chechik reveals why she once ‘threw things' and 'stormed off set’

The porn industry isn’t exactly known for its positive workplace culture, but one of its stars has revealed that the treatment of a colleague once pushed her to breaking point.

Adult film icon-turned-Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has admitted that she once went “apes**t” and stormed off set over the behaviour towards a fellow female performer.

In a now-viral TikTok titled ‘Wanna here some behind the scenes secrets in the industry?’, Chechik told her followers that she’d refused to stand by and watch as “guys” tried to take advantage of the other woman.

"One time I was watching a girl who couldn't speak English and she didn't want to do a scene,” she recounted.

She said two men were trying to coerce the woman into having sex with them both at once, but the woman was repeatedly telling them no. Rather than accept this, they were telling her: “Come on, don’t you want to get paid? You just have to put up with it.”

Chechik said she saw red at this point, explaining: "I literally went f***ing ape s**t, I pushed all the guys off of me, I stood up, I f***ing screamed at the guy, I think I threw something at him.

"And I was like, ‘You’re f***ing ridiculous I’m not going to be an accomplice to this bulls**t. I’m not going to sit here and watch this."

She claimed one man then started yelling back at her so she "started throwing s**t all around the room, breaking s**t so they couldn’t use the set, and then I left."

Viewers were quick to praise Checkik, with one writing: “Good on her for defending the less fortunate in this industry."

Another said: “Workers' rights – don’t put up [with] s**t from no one. I never did, never will.

While others praised her “bravery”.

Chekhik’s video, which has racked up more than 4.2 million views, came just a couple of months after she broke her back in two places in a freak accident during the gaming convention TwitchCon.

Her botched jump into a foam pit left her with nerve damage and a completely crushed bladder and needing five hours of surgery. But, on Sunday, she revealed that she was making progress in her recovery, writing on Twitter: “I walked on the beach for 40 minutes today! The most I have walked since my injury. Was amazing then I got home and passed out for 3 hours. Funny how quickly [your] stamina goes away when [you] get injured and can move for a bit.”

The accident in October occurred just days after she announced her plans to quit the porn industry.

Asked about her career plans on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, the 30-year-old entertainer said: "Twitch has been the best blessing for me because I, for the first time in my life, was on a platform… I was just somewhere where people were valuing me for me.”

The then said her hope was that within a "year and a half," she wouldn’t have to shoot sex scenes at all anymore.

"I just have to get everyone to see me as something more first," she added.

Explaining her intentions, Chechik said she felt that she didn't have any "notion of the outside world," having worked in the industry for most of her adult life.

"I was craving intellectuality and learning, and I just wasn't getting," she said.

When she began streaming on Twitch, Adriana said that she started having fresh conversations with people outside of porn, and it helped her see that she could explore other avenues.

She went on: "The experiences and conversations on there have made me realise, 'you're more than just how you've fetishised yourself,' because I fetishised myself; it also gave me the understanding that I am more than this."

