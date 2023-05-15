OnlyFans star Alexia Grace has made headlines recently after getting into a physical fight at the press conference between fighters KSI vs Joe Fournier.

The incident broke out between Grace and fellow OnlyFans creator Astrid Wett and resulted in security guards having to physically separate the pair.

Grace has made headlines but may be an unfamiliar face for those who are not involved in the industry.

Who is OnlyFans star Alexia Grace?

Grace is a former flight attendant from the East Midlands who packed in the world of customer service for a different type of service altogether.

The 20-something model used to work for Jet2 as a flight attendant and as a Costa Coffee barista, but left her last job in March 2021 to become a content creator on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Grace, she now makes £25,000 a month working an average of 8 hours per day, rather than her previous salary of £600 per week.

On her earnings, she has been able to travel the world, spending two months in Mexico last year and six months in Dubai the previous year.

Last week, Grace attended the press conference ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight at London’s Wembley Arena, where she was involved in a brawl with Wett.



According to footage of the incident, Wett suggested that Grace had “chucked water” on her.

Wett said: “I am coming for you, you f**king b**ch!”

@itsalexiagrace1 fight me astrid….

In a TikTok after the scuffle, Grace said: “Astrid, punching me outside of the ring was low, but I’ll tell you what’s even worse – that you punched me with your bare fists and that is all you can do.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranki