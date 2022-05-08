Alicia Keys is encouraging everyone to embrace their natural beauty with the launch of her new makeup line.

In 2016, Keys shared her public decision to go makeup-free but over the years Keys has been open about how her idea of what beauty is has evolved.

The "Girl on Fire" is now preaching this message through the expansion of Keys Soulcare with the launch of color-skincare hybrids.

The collection is called Make You and features a tinted lip balm, a cheek tint and brow gel—all of which have the goal of enhancing your natural glow and maintaining skin health. It also includes a complexion brush.

Keys debuted the collection on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. "[My view of makeup] has completely evolved," Keys told People of the line. "I've been wearing makeup since I was 16 years old when I started performing. I had really challenging skin and would break out all the time."

The tinted lip balm is infused with avocado oils to keep your lips looking plump and supple while the cheek tint adds a pop of color to your cheeks and maintains hydration with the inclusion of sunflower seed oil. The brow gel also softens skin with bamboo and hibiscus flower.

She recalled first breaking into Hollywood, saying: "I was in a new universe that I didn't understand. It was full of anxiety, pressure and stress and my skin just got worse and worse. I continued to have to hide it, and I did my best to cover it because people can be so nasty. After a while, I began to feel that I wasn't beautiful if I didn't have makeup."

Keys said that this sparked her rebellion in rejecting makeup.

"I was like, 'I don't have to do anything. I don't have to wear this on my skin.' That's how I felt at the time. That was my relationship to beauty... It was strained. But, it was through that moment that I got time to get to know myself."

But now Keys is welcoming makeup back into her life, on her own terms."I get to determine what's beauty to me. Nobody gets to tell me what that is, and I can't tell anybody what that is either. That's why my relationship with [makeup and beauty] has come to the place where it is," Keys told the outlet.

"We're releasing this [collection] and we're calling it Make You because it really is in line with my entire journey — with all of our journeys."

"I feel like a lot of times we feel the pressure to be perfect, or the pressure to look a certain way. I definitely have felt that pressure, and I definitely have experienced that. So, along the way, I realized that the only beauty standard I should follow is the one that I create," Keys added.

"I allowed other people's opinions or thoughts or even my own assumption somehow control me or make me subscribe to someone else's beauty standards... Some days you want to be completely free from anything on your face, other days you want to turn it up because that's how you're feeling and that's okay," she said.

You can shop the collection now at keyssoulcare.com.