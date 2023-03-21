Amanda Bynes praised for admitting she needs help for mental health

It’s not easy to ask for help when confronting mental health problems.

Not only can people face judgment from the stigma associated with experiencing a mental health crisis but it can be difficult to accept having a medical problem.

So when news erupted that former child actor Amanda Bynes allegedly asked for help following what was described as a “psychotic episode”, many praised her bravery.

On Sunday, Bynes, 36, was reportedly seen walking around downtown Los Angeles naked and alone as reported by TMZ.

The former All That star apparently waved down a driver, told them she was “coming down from a psychotic break” then called 911 herself.

Bynes was taken to a nearby police station where she was placed on a 5150 hold.

A 5150 allows adults experiencing a mental health crisis to be placed in a psychiatric hospital for 72 hours.

According to TMZ, Bynes was not hurt.

On Twitter, people sent well wishes to Bynes and praised the actor for reaching out for help when experiencing a mental health crisis.





The incident occurred nearly a year after Bynes’ conservatorship was lifted.



With the support of her parents, Bynes’ nearly nine-year-long conservator was lifted after she was determined well enough to live and work independently.

The actor was first placed in the conservatorship under her parents in 2013 after she displayed concerning behavior, including allegedly starting a small fire on her neighbour’s driveway.

In the following years, Bynes was at the center of public attention after making false accusations against her father on Twitter among other things.

But in more recent interviews, Bynes opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as experiencing substance abuse disorder.

Bynes was set to appear at 90s Con in Connecticut this past weekend alongside former All That cast members. She canceled her appearance citing “illness.”

