Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship has ended

Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship has come to an end, according to CNN.

Following a court hearing on 22 March, Ventura County Judge Roger Lund ruled: "The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore petition for termination is granted."

Bynes' conservator, her mother Lynne, is fully supportive of the ruling. "She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years.", said Tamar Arminak, a representative for her parents. "Both mother and daughter are excited to restart a relationship that doesn't include this conservatorship."

