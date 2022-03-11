Amanda Bynes shares rare update on conservatorship battle

Actress, Amanda Bynes, has given fans an update on her conservatorship battle in a rare video.

She thanked fans for their "love and support", as she shared that a legal hearing for her nine-year conservatorship battle would be taking place "in two weeks" on 22 March.

The 35-year-old also showed progress as she aims to remove her signature heart face tattoo, which is now partially faded.

Bynes filed to end the conservatorship back in February. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, has been her conservator since 2013, following mental health challenges.

