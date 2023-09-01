Amanda Holden has revealed the reason she didn't respond when Andrew Tate recently mocked her.

Tate trolled the celebrity last month after Holden posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini and standing under an outdoor shower.

For some reason he seemed outraged by the innocuous image, and the controversial influencer responded to the post, and wrote: "You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

Holden was defended by fans who stuck up for her and slammed Tate in equal parts and now, Holden has had the last laugh in an interview with the Telegraph in which she said the reason she didn't respond to Tate at the time was because she didn't want to "give him oxygen."





"Honestly, I had another shot of me in a bikini with just a close-up of my bum and I was tempted to post it with the caption: 'Kiss my 52-year-old arse,'" she told the publication, reportedly laughing.

She continued: "But you just know something like that’s going to go on and on – and in the end, why give him the oxygen?"

Tate, is currently charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. He will stand trial on these charges in Romania.

So really, he is the last person who should comment on what people do and do not post online.

