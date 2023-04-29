Andrew Tate claims "money isn't real" after spending "stupid" amount on shopping

Andrew Tate has shared a video on social media of the huge amount of shopping bags sent to his home which he said cost £100,000 but plays it down as a "little bit of shopping."

The controversial influencer, who was arrested in late 2022 on human trafficking charges, is currently under house arrest in Romania but that doesn't appear to have stopped him spending any of his vast wealth.

In the clip Tate's cousin, Luc calls the amount that his relative spent on shopping "stupid."

Tate responds by addressing the camera by saying that "Luc does not understand that money is not real" before admitting that he doesn't know what most of this stuff is but that he "did want it at the time."

