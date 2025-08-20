Why The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are now obsessed with 'Black cat boyfriends'

You've heard of the 'Golden Retriever boyfriend" and "Black cat girlfriend', but now this relationship dynamic is being spun on its head. Enter: the 'Black cat boyfriend.'

Instead of the playful, happy-go-lucky, energetic personality of a golden retriever, consider the 'black cat boyfriend' the antithesis - and fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have noticed it in their favourite show.

Think, mysterious, aloof, brooding, and viewed as somewhat troubled to everyone else; but, they reserve their true thoughts, feelings and affection for their partner and to those they trust.

In previous years, it was all about the 'golden retriever boyfriend and black cat girlfriend' and celebrity couples who the internet deemed fit this relationship dynamic, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Tom Holland and Zendaya, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, just to name a few.

“The best dynamic in a relationship if you want it to last is the one where she’s the mysterious femme fatale black cat and he’s the loyal golden retriever," Anna Kristina (@annakrstna), a self-described "mindset coach", explained in a viral video breaking down this dynamic.

So, what's changed and why are 'black cat boyfriends' officially in?

Who are the most famous black cat boyfriends?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Photo: Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC Amazon Prime Video

It perhaps has something to do with how certain characters depict "black cat" energy in TV shows.

For instance, in The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans would agree that Conrad Fisher is the 'black cat', as he isn't forthcoming with his emotions, can be distant or emotionally unavailable with loved ones, which, as we've seen, can cause miscommunication. But ultimately, he deeply cares for his love interest, Belly.

One perfect example is a scene from season two, where Belly calls Conrad "coldhearted," to which he responds; "For everyone else, maybe. But not for you."

He's considered the polar opposite of his brother, Jeremiah, who is the ultimate "golden retriever", AKA the life of the party, and a lighthearted boy next door.

It's a dynamic that makes for an interesting love triangle in the popular series.

Speaking of love triangles, who can forget the Twilight film franchise, where Bella has to choose between awkward vampire Edward Cullen and the cheerful and carefree werewolf Jacob Black.

YouTube/The Twilight Saga

In this dynamic, Edward definitely gives off "black cat" energy as he's portrayed as mysterious, aloof and tries to keep Bella at arm's length despite his feelings about her.

But in the end, "black cat" Edward wins Bella's heart.

Then you have Gossip Girl, where in the TV series, there's the ruthless "black cat" Chuck Bass, and the kind "golden retriever" Nate Archibald, who both date Blair Waldorf at certain points in the show. Ultimately, her happy ending is with Chuck as she marries her "black cat" in the final season.

So what you're learning by now is if there's a "golden retriever" character in media, there is usually a "black cat" character too to create tension - yin and yang.

Some other examples women on social media have unanimously declared are 'black cat boyfriends' include the aloof Marcus Baker in Ginny & Georgia, the reserved indie boy, Felix Remmen, in Too Much - there really is no shortage of them.

Couples are also taking to social media to share wholesome videos displaying their 'black cat' boyfriend and 'golden retriever' girlfriend relationship dynamic.





"No one understands how much I LOVE her vibe," one viewer wrote, while another added, "He is just A chill guy."

This viral TikTok also perfectly encapsulates the "black cat BF" and "golden retriever GF" dynamic.





@itaintokbro so real





So clearly it seems this is the year that enthusiastic energy is out and the mysterious and mardy is in.

