Amber Heard'sAquaman 2 co-star Dolph Lundgren has revealed what it was like to work with her.

In an Instagram Live conversation with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne on Monday (30 May), Lundgren, who plays Nereus alongside Heard's Mera in the DC film franchise, said that he had a "great" experience with the actress.

"We shot last fall in London. She's terrific. I had a great experience with her," he told Wayne.

Lundgren also added that Heard was "nice to everybody" and "down to earth."

Amid the trial, Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp was accused of attempting to get Heard fired from her role in the Aquaman franchise and was called to the stand on Wednesday (25 May) to be asked about text messages he sent his sister Christi Dimbrowski in June 2016.

In a report from The Independent, a text from The Pirates of the Caribbean actor to Dimbrowski read: "I want her replaced on that WB [Warner Bros] film!!!"

Depp did confirm that the "her" was in reference to his ex-spouse.

Ben Rottenborn, Heard's lawyer, asked Depp: "You also tried to get her fired from Aquaman after the temporary restraining order, didn't you?"

"I can't please you with a yes or no every single time," Depp said before adding: "The answer is 'no'."

After seeing the text message exchange, Depp said that his sister doesn't work at Warner Bros. and, therefore, can't fire Amber.

Soon after, Rottenborn pointed out that the actor was also in contact with Warner Bros. executives to try and get Heard fired.

In an earlier claim, Heard said that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was "pared down" as a result of her public ordeal with Depp.

On Monday (23 May), Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant for Heard, noted the "defamatory statements" that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to her career when he accused her of conjuring up an "abuse hoax" against the actor.

Arnold said that it made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with the actress, especially when the "negative social media campaign "against her intensified.

She also said that Heard "trained 5 hours a day for several months with the trainer to do this big action sequence" and wasn't informed that her role was significantly diminished until she got to set.

"So [her role] was radically reduced from what it was in the script and what she even trained for while she was preparing for the movie."

Despite this, DC Films and Warner Bros. chief Walter Hamada put a stop to the claims that Depp was the reason Heard was almost let go from the Aquaman sequel.

He stated that it was a lack of chemistry between Heard and co-star Jason Mamoa.

"The chemistry wasn't there … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two, Hamada said.

Over the last few weeks, Heard was all over the headlines as she and Depp's $50m defamation lawsuit against her panned out in a Virginia courtroom.

Depp is suing her over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't explicitly mention Depp's name in the story.

