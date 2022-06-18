Representatives of Amber Heard have challenged Johnny Depp to give his own interview to NBC's Savannah Guthrie if he has any problem with any comments given by his ex-wife to the network.

Heard, who earlier this month lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband, has been speaking to Guthrie as part of a post-trial interview series that has been airing on Today this week.

During the interview the Aquaman actress has spoken out against the 'unfair' treatment she has received from Johnny Depp fans on social media and pushed back on claims that she put on a performance during the lengthy trial.

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Depp accused Heard of 're-imagining' the events of the case during the interview on NBC.

They said: "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favour."

Now a spokesperson for Ms Heard has challenged Depp and his team to do their own interview if they are unhappy with what is being said.

In a statement given to indy100, Heard's representative said: "If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions."

The public trial concluded on June 1st with Heard being ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after being deemed to have defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in an op-ed that she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

In the aftermath, Depp has made numerous public appearances, mostly in the UK, where he has been treated like a star as he joined musician Jeff Beck as part of his tour of the country. Depp also joined TikTok and thanked his ‘loyal and unwavering supporters’.

