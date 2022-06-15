Johnny Depp fans mock Amber Heard after she claimed he convinced people that he had "scissors for hands."

In her first interview since her loss in the defamation battle against Johnny Depp, Heard spoke with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie about the widely- publicised trial, with a segment of the one-hour special that aired on Tuesday (13 June) on the network's TODAY show.

And although many of her latest statements have been reported on, none have baffled people as much as the reference to Depp's 1990 film Edward Scissorhands.

This moment in the interview came about when Guthrie brought attention to how The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's lawyer Camille Vasquez dubbed Heard's testimony "the performance of a lifetime."

"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?" Heard replied.

She also said that she "listened to weeks of testimony," suggesting she is a "terrible actress."

"So I'm a bit confused how I could be both."

People didn't waste time heading to social media and expressing their puzzlement over the comparison.

One person on Twitter wrote: "At this point, I think amber heard believes she was in a relationship with Edward Scissorhands."

"I'm just stunned. I have so many questions rn. Does she think that Johnny Depp wasn't in the movie & he pretended to be Edward Scissorhands? Or does she think that we think Edward Scissorhands is real? WTF I just heard?" another added.

A third wrote: "Amber Heard went on live TV in an attempt to do damage control and said, dead seriously, that Johnny's lawyers convinced the world he was Edward Scissorhands/ had scissors for hands. Being SPEECHLESS is an understatement. She thought she did something there??"

In another part of th interview, Heard did admit to doing "horrible regrettable things" while in the relationship with Depp but "always told the truth."

Responding to the claim that she didn't take "responsibility for anything", Heard said: "I behaved in a horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself ways."

She also explained that she has "regret."

"I will always continue to feel like I was a part of this, like I was the other half of this relationship because I was."

Another segment of the NBC special airs on Wednesday (15 June) on the TODAY show.

The full interview will be released on Friday, 17 June, on Dateline NBC.

