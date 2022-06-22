In news that won't please Johnny Depp fans, a scientist has found that Amber Heard has been proven to have the most beautiful face in the world.

As reported by Unilad, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, used face mapping techniques to discover who has the most beautiful face in the world.

De Silva conducted his research back in 2016 and used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty of 1.618, otherwise known as 'Phi.' The ratio determines what is deemed to be the perfect proportion of facial features.

Going by this theory, Heard scored an impressive 91.85 per cent. Speaking to US Weekly at the time De Silva said: "The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces.”

"The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Using the same techniques De Silva also discovered that Kim Kardashian had the best eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson had the best eyes and Emily Ratajkowski had the most perfect lips.

De Silva also created the 'perfect' face by using " Amber Heard’s nose, Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson’s eyes, Rihanna’s face shape, Emily Ratajkowski’s lips, and Kate Moss’s forehead”.





Getty Images





Heard, who lost a high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband earlier this month, is has been speaking to Savannah Guthrie of NBC this week where the Aquaman actress has spoken out against the "unfair" treatment she received on social media from supporters of Johnny Depp.

Elsewhere, Heard's team has challenged Depp to do his own interview if he's unhappy with anything that his ex-wife has said. A spokesperson for the 36-year-old star said: "If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.